England Hospital Organises Beautiful Wedding Ceremony for Heart Transplant Patient and His Fiancé (Watch Emotional Video)

Couple Getting Married at Hospital (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

A beautiful video of a patient getting married to the love of his life at the hospital where he is admitted has gone viral. Liam Hanrahan, is waiting for a heart transplant, but he did not want to delay his wedding, any longer, neither the hospital staff. Hence, the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England, organised a beautiful wedding ceremony for Hanrahan and his beloved fiancé, Sarah Cousins. The emotional video of the couple exchanging vows at Hanrahan’s hospital room has led internet shed happy tears. What made it more heart-warming is that the couple also got engaged in the same room last month. Californian Couple Match Their Clothes With Pet Tortoise and The Pictures Are Too Adorable!

Royal Papworth Hospital sourced for cakes, flowers and food, donated by a number of local businesses. A civil ceremony was followed by a blessing at the hospital’s chapel, as the couple exchanged their wedding vows. They tweeted the video of the emotional moment, which instantly became a hit on social media. They also shared a few more pictures and video, post the wedding ceremony and everything looked so mesmerising. Coronavirus Scare Sparks Racism? Instances of Asians Getting Attacked and Mocked Go Viral on Social Media.

“Our fantastic critical care team have done it again. We’ve just had a wedding at the hospital, involving a patient who is currently being cared for here while he waits for a heart transplant. Huge congratulations to Liam and Sarah,” reads the tweet.

Watch the Video:

Our fantastic critical care team have done it again 💙 We’ve just had a wedding at the hospital, involving a patient who is currently being cared for here while he waits for a heart transplant 👰🏻🏥🎩 Huge congratulations to Liam and Sarah 🎉 #ICURehab | #RehabLegend pic.twitter.com/MB4F7CPpV4 — Royal Papworth Hospital (@RoyalPapworth) February 27, 2020

Here Are Some Pics:

So many people to thank ⭐️ 🏥Our critical nurses 💒Our chapliancy team And the following people/organisations for donating free of charge at late notice: 🎂Two Little Cats Bakery 🧁Kelly Austin 💐@camfloraldesign 🎈Party Mania, Cambridge 🥪🧃@waitrose (Trumpington) and OCS pic.twitter.com/04FSICpLpW — Royal Papworth Hospital (@RoyalPapworth) February 27, 2020

Post Wedding Scene!

We’re still on such a high after yesterday’s special wedding for Liam and Sarah. Absolutely blown away by everyone’s kindness and generosity and in complete awe of our staff for their exceptional compassion and personalised care.#BeKind #RehabLegend pic.twitter.com/qBzo9fMG2h — Royal Papworth Hospital (@RoyalPapworth) February 28, 2020

The ceremony was attended by the families of the bride and groom, hospital staff and other patients and their relatives. The adorable video regains your faith in humanity and true love. We hope the couple get everything they desire and live happily, ever after.