Controversial Posts on Social Media To Land People in Jail for 5 Years? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Misleading News Report

New Delhi, February 27: A misleading news is doing rounds claiming that anyone who posts controversial posts on social media will face five years imprisonment. The news was published in a leading Hindi daily. As soon as the news went viral on social media, a fact check of the information was done by Press Information Bureau (PIB). The claim states: "5 years in jail for posting controversial posts on social media". Dismissing the rumours, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the news published in the Hindi newspaper was completely misleading. "This claim is misleading. This provision is rolled out for contentious content on the sovereignty, integrity, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign countries and other important subjects".

In an official release, the government said that social media platforms have empowered ordinary users but they need accountability against its misuse and abuse. It added that social media platforms welcome to do business in India but they need to follow the Constitution and laws of India. Fake Message of New COVID-19 Guidelines by ICMR Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Here's the tweet by PIB Fact Check:

"Significant social media intermediaries providing services primarily in the nature of messaging shall enable identification of the first originator of the information that is required only for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution or punishment of an offence related to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order or of incitement to an offense relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years", the release read.

Fact check

Fact check

Claim : Five years in jail for posting contentious content on social media Conclusion : PIB Fact Check stated that this claim is misleading. This provision has been made for contentious content on the sovereignty, integrity, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign countries and other important subjects.

