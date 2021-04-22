COVID-19 Can be Killed by Drinking Hot Water with Lemon Slices & Baking Soda? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Viral Message

New Delhi, April 22: A message claiming that coronavirus can be 'immediately killed' by drinking hot water with lemon slices and baking soda is being highly circulated and shared on various social media platforms. It comes amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The viral message claims that the cure coronavirus is according to the information from Israel. COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked Through WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Viral Image.

Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau has found out that the claim being made in the viral message is fake. PIB further states that there is no scientific evidence that coronavirus can be cured by lemon and baking soda. COVID-19 Surge: Govt Likely to Impose Nationwide Lockdown? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Lokmat News Report.

Fact Check By PIB:

A message claiming that drinking hot water with lemon slices & baking soda "immediately kills #COVID19 & completely eliminates it from body" is in circulation #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake There is no scientific evidence that #COVID19 can be cured by lemon & baking soda pic.twitter.com/UAxqdbE0wL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2021

The cases of coronavirus are progressively increasing in the country. Amid the situation, the spread of such false and unscientific claims are high. People are requested not to blindly follow messages being circulated in such social media platforms and avoid falling for such fake claims. General public is also advised by rely only official release of the relevant medical authorities for any such information and take proper medical consultation in case of any coronavirus symptoms.

Fact check

Claim : Drinking hot water with lemon slices and baking soda can immediately kill COVID-19. Conclusion : The claim is fake. There is no scientific evidence for the same. Full of Trash Clean

