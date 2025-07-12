Fact Check: Did a Self-Braking Car Run Over Volvo’s CEO During Demo? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Video

New Delhi, July 12: A shocking video showing a man being run over by a car during a test drive has gone viral once again, with social media posts claiming that the man hit is none other than the CEO of Volvo. The clip, which has been shared over several times, shows a car seemingly failing to stop during a demonstration and crashing into a man in a pink shirt.

According to many viral claims, the incident occurred during a demo of Volvo’s self-braking technology and ended with the CEO being struck and allegedly paralysed. The dramatic footage has sparked debate online, raising concerns over autonomous vehicle safety. However, the claim linking the man to Volvo’s CEO is false. Is July 12 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 2nd Saturday Falling on 12th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

Video From 2015 Demo Misidentified Man As Volvo CEO in Viral Posts

Fact Check: Incident Is Real, But the Man Hit Was Not Volvo’s CEO

The video is authentic and captures a real event — a failed demonstration of a Volvo vehicle’s auto-braking system that took place in the Dominican Republic in 2015. However, contrary to viral claims, the man hit by the car was not the company’s chief executive officer. Reports from the time confirm that the individuals involved were local dealership executives, not Volvo’s top management. Did PM Narendra Modi Promote Investment Scheme Giving INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Profit? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Ad.

Additionally, it was later clarified that the car used in the test was not equipped with Volvo’s optional pedestrian detection system, which explains why it failed to stop. Fortunately, reports also stated that the injuries sustained in the incident were minor.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shows Volvo’s CEO being run over by a self-braking car during a demo. Conclusion : The video is real but misidentified — the man hit was not Volvo’s CEO. The incident occurred during a 2015 demo in the Dominican Republic involving local dealership staff, and the car lacked pedestrian detection. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).