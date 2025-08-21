Fact Check: Is Roblox Permanently Shutting Down on September 1, 2025 Amid Facing Backlash? Check Details of Claims Spread on Social Media

San Mateo, August 21: Several social media posts sparked concerns among the fans about Roblox shutting down from September 1, 2025. Due to these viral posts, many online gamers have panicked, thinking that their favourite online gaming platform will shut down from next month. The posts have drawn attention from netizens who like the platform and those who hate it for several reasons. The social media posts have become viral, spreading fear that the platform will shut down after nearly two decades.

The posts about Robolox's shutdown on September 1 were shared by users with regular and parody accounts on Elon Musk's X platform. It was claimed that the online game platform faced backlash regarding the CEO David Baszucki. The viral posts on X also attached an official-looking image, which had a notice about Roblox permanently shutting down. Is Ryan Reynolds Getting Cancelled? Netizens Flood ‘Deadpool’ Actor and Wrexham Co-Owner’s Aviation American Gin Instagram Post With Angry Comments Amid Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni Legal Drama.

Fake Claim About Roblox Shutting Down on September 1, 2025

Fake Roblox Shutdown Claim Image (Photo Credit: X/@RobloxNoobifier)

'Roblox Shutting Down' Claim Are Just Rumours

Roblox has previously debunked the shutdown claims; however, the company has yet to issue an official statement regarding the fake news spreading on social media. The online gaming platform previously termed such claims "hoax" and assured the players that it would not shut down. A parody account "Roblox Notifier" (RobloxNoobifier) posted an image that said," After careful consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down our platform" The fake notice published on behalf of Roblox further mentioned that the company was aware of the overwhelming demand and concerns of safety and security. It said, "While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community".

This post, along with others from another parody account, RTCC (@Roblox_RTCC), was posted on X with the same screenshot and claim. However, Roblox has not issued any official notice on its official X handle or on the website. These X posts were shared online amid Roblox's facing backlash. Jan Dhan Accounts of 84 Lakh Beneficiaries in Bihar To Be Closed if KYC Not Updated by September 30? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Report.

Know What Recent Roblox Backlash Related to CEO David Baszucki Was All About

Recently, Roblox faced massive backlash as a petition received more than 1,00,000 signatures to remove CEO David Baszucki. The petition against the Roblox CEO was launched on August 9, 2025, accusing the platform of failing to protect kids from harmful content and exploitation. Several people blamed David Baszucki's leadership for various system safety failures. Although the claim of Roblox shutting down permanently on September 1, 2025, appeared true, it was spread by social media parody accounts as a rumour.

Fact check

Claim : Roblox permanently shutting down on September 1, 2025. Conclusion : Roblox shutdown claims are fake and spread by parody account. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).