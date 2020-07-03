Fact Check: Picture of Kaas Pathar in Full Bloom With No Tourist Intervention is FAKE! Know Truth About The Viral Photo

The whole lockdown situation has benefitted the nature and surroundings around us, is something we have learnt in these past months. But many times the "nature is healing" posts are also fake pictures taken off the internet being passed on as the current scenario. We have seen animals and birds reclaiming streets and the beauty of places with no human intervention and no pollution. Now a picture of Kaas Pathar in Satara is doing the rounds on the internet for being in full bloom with no human intervention due to lockdown. It has been shared on Twitter and Facebook but it is really Kaas Pathar? No, it is not even clear if it is a real picture or a very nicely done illustration. The picture has been shared online since the past week or two and now being passed off as Kaas Pathar. Fact Check: Picture of Peacocks and Parrots Gathered Together is From Lockdown in Chandigarh, BHU or Coimbatore? Know Truth About The Viral Image.

For those who may not know, Kaas Pathar or Kaas Plateau is called as Maharashtra's Valley of Flowers. This plateau is situated 25 kilometres from Satara city. It grows more than 800 varieties of flowering plants and puts up a beautiful scenery during the blooming season. For the very same reason, it is listed a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. There are beautiful flowering orchids here and some rare flowers too. Pictures from this site are often shared online to showcase its beauty but the one being shared on Twitter and Facebook is definitely not from Kaas. The picture is shared with a caption, "कास पठार फूलले. माणसांचा वावर नाही. निसर्ग भरभरून प्रतिसाद देतोय." It means the plateau is blooming without any tourists around this time.

Check The Tweet Here:

Here's The Same Pic Going Viral on Facebook:

As beautiful as it may look, the picture is definitely not from Kaas Pathar. A simple reverse search on the internet took us to many times the picture has been uploaded in the last week.

Check Here:

Pic claimed as Kaas Pathar (Photo Credits: Google Image)

Some even claimed that it is from South Africa:

The picture has been tweeted out multiple times too. The original source of the photo is not known but as some say it could be an illustration. Another reason is the flowers in Kaas only bloom in the season of August to October, so it is too soon for the flowers to bloom like this now. So, if you see this picture being passed on Kaas Pathar, do tell the person that it is fake and definitely not an example of "nature is healing" in lockdown.

