Wine Shops Sending Home Delivery Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in Maharashtra? Nagpur Police Trashes Fake News

Nagpur Police shares screengrab of fraudulent posts on FB | (Photo Credits: Twitter/Pixabay)

Nagpur, April 11: Since the imposition of total lockdown in Maharashtra, fake news has been making the rounds on availability of wine. The list of essential items exempted by the state government amid the lockdown does not include alcohol. Cyber frauds are relying rumours and fake news to find victims amid the critical situation. The Nagpur Police on Saturday attempted to bust fake news via their social media handle. Maharashtra Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till April 30.

On its Twitter handle, the city police department shared a screenshot of Facebook - where the alleged cyber frauds shared contact numbers and website links for people to order liquor at home.

The Nagpur Police linked the websites to similar online frauds reported in the past few days, when those attempting to pay for their their order online found a massive deduction from their bank accounts or credit cards. Fact Check: Wine Shops Open In Mumbai, Pune and Rest of Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? Know Truth About The Fake Viral Post.

"Cyber Frauds have not yet stopped. Fake Wine Shop Delivery Frauds have been found on the internet. Don't click on Payment Links, they can be fraudulent," the police said in its statement on Twitter.

See Nagpur Police's Tweet

Cyber Frauds have not yet stopped. Fake Wine Shop Delivery Frauds have been found on the internet. Don't click on Payment Links, they can be fraudulent. @CyberDost#NagpurPolice#alwaysthere4u pic.twitter.com/5H6dNNnK5l — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 11, 2020

The fact-check has, therefore, revealed that wine is not being sold officially online in Maharashtra. The websites offering liquor for sale could be fraudulent portals aimed at finding cyber fraud victims. For alcoholics, the wait for liquor turned longer as the state has extended the period of lockdown till April 30.

Fact check