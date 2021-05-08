WHO Warned India of Community Transmission if The Country Fails to Curb Spike in COVID-19 Cases? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message

New Delhi, May 8: A message claiming that the World Health Organisation has issued a warning to India in view of spike in coronavirus cases across the country is being widely circulated on social media. It adds that the WHO ICMR has said that in the current scenario India might enter into 'Community Transmission Phase' of COVID-19 outbreak. The viral message also claims that it will lead to 50,000 deaths in India by May 10. Man Finds Medicine to Cure COVID-19? PIB Fact Check Warns Against the Viral Video of a Man Claiming His Remedy Can Recover Oxygen-Deprived Patients In Two Hours.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made is fake. The WHO has not given any such warning to India. It has also asked the readers not to forward such messages. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

Fact Check by PIB:

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, certain fake news and false information in relation to the pandemic are being widely circulated on various social media platforms. Readers should avoid falling for such unverified and baseless information and rely only on the official releases by the government and relevant authorities. People should also avoid sharing such information on social media platforms.

As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 2,18,92,676. The death toll in India currently stands at 2,38,270 Meanwhile the total discharges stand at 1,79,30,960.

Fact check

Claim : WHO warned India amid spike in coronavirus cases across the country. Conclusion : The claim is fake. WHO hasn\'t issued any warning to India in this context. Full of Trash Clean

