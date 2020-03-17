From World War III to Coronavirus, Funny Memes and Jokes are Trending on How 2020 is Going So Far

2020 Funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The year 2020 has not really started on a bright note and it doesn't look good three months later too. With the Coronavirus outbreak claiming over 5,000 lives around the world, people everywhere are in quarantine. Social distancing has become the norm of this time and people aren't too hopeful about the year 2020 in general. Three days into the new year, there were speculations about World War III, with rising tensions between Iran and America. The month of January felt really long for everyone as it saw more and more negative news coming to the fore. Now as the Coronavirus scare continues in March, some people are finding a respite in sharing funny memes and jokes about the year 2020.

"How is 2020 going so far" has got some of the funniest responses and memes on social media. The threat looming over the rapid spread of the disease has forced people to stay indoors. Among that too people are trying their best to keep themselves entertained in their quarantine period. #QuarantineLife and #QuarantineandChill have some of the most interesting tweets, videos and GIFs where people are showing how they are spending their time indoors. Meanwhile, the year of 2020 has become quite a target of meme makers. Starting with World War III to the pandemic of COVID-19, here are some of the funny memes trending on how 2020 has been so far. No Virus, World War Three, Nuclear Weapon or Asteroid will End this World! We on Social Media and News Channels will Bring The Doomsday Soon.

Check Some Tweets on Year 2020:

Panic Attack

Me when I think about how great 2020 is going so far... 😷🙊🙅🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UIlIjnXlmz — Kate Hielscher (@katee_lyynn) March 17, 2020

The Worst is Yet to Come?

meme to illustrate how i feel about 2020 pic.twitter.com/Hb65lhpyjq — Aisyah Rzhn (@aicchiBOO) March 17, 2020

2020 is a Meme

If 2020 was a meme pic.twitter.com/gnAFjZVmQ6 — RIP Baseball 2020 (@ThatBravesGirl) March 16, 2020

How's it Going

Sum Up

What a Lie

Rewind!

2019:- 2020 will be better year 2020:- *ww3* *Riots* *Bush fire* *Corona outbreak* pic.twitter.com/yNmckaboFA — Rohan Katelia🇮🇳 (@KateliaRohan26) March 16, 2020

Clearly, the ones who made the tweets like 2020 will be a better year are not repenting. Well, we do not mean to scare anyone and better times could be ahead as long as we take all the necessary precautionary measures. Till then, enjoy the memes and pass on the laughs to your friends.