Scrolling on social media platforms these days is more of reading one bad news after another. Although we are dealing the pandemic of COVID-19 with vaccination drives around the world, there are also a lot more unpleasant things occurring around, which we cannot miss. Its got the term 'doomscrolling' where you just scroll through the disasters and news of doom. But don't worry, we have something that will definitely refresh you and leave you with a smile. A Twitter thread on animals interrupting wildlife photographers is going viral, and it is the cutest thing you would have seen in a while. Regret Like an Egret! Bird Gets Unfortunately Showered by Rhino's Urine in Kenyan National Park, See Funny Pic of Unusual Sight.

Animal pictures and videos, be it pets doing some tricks or those from the wild are always so refreshing. Wildlife photographers have a hard job of capturing animals in their natural habitat and it takes a lot of patience. And some of them have been incredibly lucky to be accompanied up, close and personal by their subjects themselves. A Twitter user @JoaquimCampa has compiled a thread of such pictures and it is the cutest set of wildlife pictures you'd have seen. Rising From The Ashes! First Pygmy Possum Discovered in Australia's Kangaroo Island Since Devastating Bushfires, Watch Cute Pics of The Smallest Possums in The World.

Check Viral Thread of Cutest Wildlife Photos:

Zooming In!

Animals interrupting wildlife photographers. A thread: 1. 📸 Dan Dinu pic.twitter.com/FYfohHAucq — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021

How Cute

2. Animals interrupting wildlife photographer 📸 Liba Radova pic.twitter.com/yQ41epn2kg — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021

The Subject is Here

3. Animals interrupting wildlife photographer 📸 Will Burrard Lucas pic.twitter.com/74HlvYTuo0 — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021

On Your Back, Sir

Caught in Camera, Literally

Switching Roles

Talk About Perfect Timing

What a Poser!

Oops!

Think We Are Stuck

Damn!

All of them are so cute! We hope you are smiling ear to ear with these pictures. Then don't just keep them to yourself, do pass on these funny animal pictures and spread some smiles and positivity this morning. We all need this respite once a while.

