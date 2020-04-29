Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zayn Malik! Fans Can’t Keep Calm As They Congratulate Power Couple With Funny Memes and Cute Wishes

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, every time we hear the name, we cannot help but fall for their couple goals, each time, they are spotted together. The two looks super adorable, together. There is no denying of the fact that both Gigi and Zayn love to play with our emotions. One day they are together, holding hands in hands, the next day, they are not! And then again, before fans give up on them, they are back together. Their classic on again and off again game has indeed kept the passion and fans hooked. Now rumours suggest that the power couple are expecting their first child together. Can fans keep their calm? Hell, no! The bombshell report has caused fans on Twitter to go wild, trending #Gigi, #GigiHadid, #ZaynMalik and #ZaynAndGigi. They are sharing their excitement and congratulate the power couple with funny memes and cute wishes for expecting their firstborn, together. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Baby Amid Quarantine.

Before we begin, there are a few things you all must know. TMZ has reported that Gigi is pregnant. The report further noted that family sources for the couple stated that the 25-year-old is 20 weeks long. It is not clear, if the couple knows the sex of the baby. Both Gigi and Zayn is yet to post any baby announcements via social media. But that has not kept fans from fantasizing the possibility. People online are going crazy as the report hit the internet. From congratulating the couple to even heartbroken moments for Zayn’s fans, the tweets have insanely surfaced on Twitter. Supermodel Gigi Hadid Has the Perfect Quarantine Birthday Celebration with BF Zayn Malik and Family.

Gigi and Zayn Are Expecting Their First Child!!!

Just IMAGINE!!!

imagine having gigi as ur mom, zayn as ur dad, bella kendall and hailey as ur aunts and one direction as ur uncles.. #GigiHadid #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/mwX0btiwn5 — Minal khan (@model_hun) April 28, 2020

Happy Tears!!

Omgeee ny baby #ZaynMalik is gonna be a father soon ... M crying 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l7jrEeRnFd — Zaynah😷 (@Sweeet_Potato20) April 29, 2020

Totally!

Prettiest Baby Ever?!!?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child.... OH MY GOD THIS BABY IS GONNA BE THE PRETTIEST EVER!!! I’m so happy for them😭❤️ #Gigi #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/JqPzb1375T — iloveBangtan1D (@HaadiyaNoman) April 29, 2020

And Some Memes!!

Zayn and gigi expecting a baby Every brown girl that fancies Zayn #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/301vRK6T6B — Hayyan (@Hayyan_197) April 29, 2020

LOL, Who Else?

On Repeat!!

"gigi hadid and zayn malik are expecting their first child together" Brown girls listening to "Tuje yaad naa meri aaye" 😂 SAD DAY #ZaynMalik #Gigihadid pic.twitter.com/EUjH7mGglK — Gaurav (@Xo_gaurav_xo_) April 29, 2020

Can't Even!!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting a baby Every Asian girl that fancies Zayn#ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/yxH8VK0SKs — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) April 29, 2020

We repeat it again, both Gigi and Zayn are yet to confirm the news. The One Direction singer and the American fashion model’s romance first came to the public’s attention in 2015. Since, then, they have fluctuated between breakups, reunions, Met Gala appearances and many, many street style moments. Their love for each other, keeps them coming back. 2020 has been not a great start, but is undoubtedly itching for some positivity, and we might just get it sooner, once both Gigi and Zayn announce it on social media.