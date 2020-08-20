Kathmandu, August 20: A turtle born with a golden shell was spotted in Nepal for the first time. The turtle was found in Dhanushadham Municipality, part of Nepal's Dhanusha District. The golden turtle is worshipped in Nepal as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to a report published in Daily Mail, the golden colour of the turtle is due to an ultra-rare genetic mutation which alters its pigmentation. Are These The Weirdest Sea Creatures Ever Seen? Russian Photographer Shares Underwater Pictures from Atlantic and They Are Creepy!.

It is for the fifth time that the creature was spotted in any part of the world. Kamal Devkota, a reptile expert who documented the reptile, told the online portal that the golden turtle has a spiritual significance. Mithila Wildlife Trust, consider the reptile as an Indian Flapshell Turtle or Lissemys punctata andersoni. Fact Check: Bizarre-Looking Bird Caught Climbing Over Church in Italy? Know Truth About Fake Viral Video.

The Mithila Wildlife Trust in its Facebook post said, "This is important to mention here that the turtle was rescued by Chandradeep Sada, animal keeper at Dhanushadham Protected Forest (DPF) and was released in Dhanush Dah inside DPF. Chandradeep Sada has been working with us since last seven years and is the first person from his community to pass Class-10th at Dhanushadham Municipality-1 & 2." After documenting the turtle, the Nepal Toxinology Association released it into wild.

