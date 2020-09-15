Happy Engineer's Day 2020! September 15 marks the celebration of Engineer's Day in India. It marks the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya who was one of the earliest and greatest engineers of India. The day not only commemorates Visvesvaraya's works but also honours all other engineers in their respective field. People wish their fellow friends and family members who are into engineering for this day. Google India has made a lovely wish for all the engineers. They give a big equation to search on Google and the result is a blue heart on a graph! Google calls it "Accurate equation to express our ❤ for engineers." It is indeed beautiful. Happy Engineer's Day 2020 Greetings and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Wishes, Facebook Quotes and Messages to Honour All Engineers.

M Visvesvaraya, was a pioneer in his field. He invented automated doors, a blocking system for overflowing water that is used in all dams today. Not just that, he immensely contributed to India's infrastructure development along with social welfare. Today, the profession of engineering has so many aspirants into it as well as people who are working into the different fields. To express love for all their work, Google India came up with a beautiful wish, using equation which probably some engineers would use. The equation is, "sqrt(cos(x))*cos(300x)+sqrt(abs(x))-0.7)*(4-x*x)^0.01, sqrt(6-x^2), -sqrt(6-x^2) from -4.5 to 4.5." You have to copy paste it in Google search tab and you will get a blue heart as the result.

Check Google's Tweet Here:

Accurate equation to express our ❤️ for engineers. Search for: sqrt(cos(x))*cos(300x)+sqrt(abs(x))-0.7)*(4-x*x)^0.01, sqrt(6-x^2), -sqrt(6-x^2) from -4.5 to 4.5 Happy #EngineersDay! — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 15, 2020

Try it out, if you haven't already! The tweet has got all the love from people too. It is really creative and if you have engineer friends then you too can just send them the equation. When they confusedly ask what it means, just tell them to copy it in Google and check. It is a great way to show your wish to them.

