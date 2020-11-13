Google's service to save photos has made a major decision to limit free storage for the users. From June 1, 2021, all new photos and videos in backed up in high quality will not be part of the free 15GB storage with your Google account or any additional storage. For any additional storage, a user would have to pay extra and purchase for saving their photos and videos. Now users are not impressed with this new development and have expressed their disappointment with memes and jokes. Google photos memes and jokes are trending online since Google's announcement yesterday. The service even recently did a redesign with added features.

Those users who are using Google's Pixel smartphones will be exempt from such limits. So other Android users may have to switch their phones or now pay for the extra storage. Once the change takes effect, more than 80 per cent of current Google Photos users should still be able to store about three years of content with that free 15GB. But those who have been backing up their photos and videos on Google photos may have to pay up very soon. The reactions have come in the form of funniest memes and jokes online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Google Photos Storage Limit:

One More Sad News

#GooglePhotos the era of free cloud storage going to be over Le me: thinking thanks fr this one more news in 2020 😕 pic.twitter.com/82wLcaaxMJ — 🌈It's Creation🌠 (@srushtii_here) November 12, 2020

Adding More Gmails

#GooglePhotos is about to end free cloud storage. Me with 3 GMail accounts pic.twitter.com/6xAgkC2JR1 — 𝗔𝗻𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴 (@SarcasmProMax) November 12, 2020

Yes, Whose Idea?

WHOSE IDEA WAS IT TO MAKE ME PAY FOR GOOGLE PHOTOS. pic.twitter.com/XV3A80vWvW — paige🐘 (@rottenshoebox) November 12, 2020

You Guys Back Up?

#GooglePhotos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021 Extra Memory Card : pic.twitter.com/1d7sXtxS3x — Dharmendra Chavda (@DharmendrChavda) November 12, 2020

What to Do?

#GooglePhotos cloud storage will be no longer free from 2021, Indians: pic.twitter.com/LEo8gY6T5U — Sarcastic Guy (@Guy09Sarcastic) November 12, 2020

HAHAHA

Clearly, users are unhappy with having to pay for the service. The company also announced plans of storage which start at Rs 130 for 100 GB per month. Till you figure out, a new service to save your photos and media, you can enjoy these memes and jokes, but you may not be really able to save them in your Android phones for long.

