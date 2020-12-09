Just as 2020 comes to an unfortunate end and all of us are looking for a hopefully better 2021, search engine Google, just like every year, has rolled out its list of top searches and trends. Right from the most searched topic to incident to personality to films and TV shows, Google has it all, just like it has all the answers. A lot of bad did happen this year in terms of famous and well known personalities having passed away. Google Year In Search: Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji – Here Are The Top 5 Movies Searched In 2020 In India!.

And as per Google's list, basketball player Kobe Bryant, who along with his daughter passed away in an unfortunate plan crash, followed by Naya Rivera, who drowned during a boating accident. Google’s Year in Search 2020: – Money Heist, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur 2 and More – 5 Shows That Were The Most Searched in India This Year.

Check Out the Google List Below:

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman was close at number 3. Boseman died after a lengthy battle with colon cancer, followed by Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide in June. 5th on the list was George Floyd who became quite the celebrity after his death at the hands of Minnesota police. He was subdued by law enforcement officers face down with one of the officers pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, leading to asphyxiation and death. This sparked the worldwide protests in the name of Black Lives Matter, with prominent personalities and politicians championing for the cause.

Other names on the list include Caroline Flack, Diego Maradona, Sean Connery and Eddie Van Halen. These deaths shook the entire world to the core and hence, albeit unfortunately, made it to Google's most searched losses of 2020.

