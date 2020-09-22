TV soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya which ended in 2017 is going tremendously viral on social media. You will rarely find someone who is not acquainted with the scenes from the show that kept the humour alive online. Whether it’s Gopi bahu rolling on a wheelchair or Kokilaben’s hugely popular line, "Rasode mein Kaun tha…” that gave the internet a never-before-seen viral moment, the memes are here to stay. If you thought that was it, you might just scroll your social media feed once again, because Gopi Bahu funny memes and jokes are back online. But this time, there is a twist amid the pandemic. The actresses are going viral for wearing masks both on and off the show. These Gopi Bahu with masks funny memes and jokes are here to take away your COVID-19 pandemic blues. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

The actresses who played the character Gopi Bahu in the Indian daily soap were Gia Manek and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Both are a hit on the national television and among the millennials who have created uncountable memes and jokes with the help of some iconic scenes from the show. So, when the actresses were captured wearing face masks, it was only natural for them to go viral once again. Thanks to the pandemic. Giaa Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme , Says 'Within 30 Minutes, My Inbox Was Full Of People Sending Me the Video That Had Gone Viral'.

Before we begin with the memes, let us explain to you the photos that are going viral. Actress Gia Manek posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wearing face masks made of embroidered net fabric material. Again, social media users are sharing photos from the show, where Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the actress who played the role of Gopi Bahu in the later part of the TV serial, was captured wearing a mask, when she was following a maun vrat (a vow of silence). Netizens cannot stop but share hilarious memes, relating the photos to the COVID-19 pandemic as Gopi Bahu, once again became the butt of all jokes. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Check Tweets:

Gopi bahu @Devoleena_23 wearing maskand telling people to wear mask during this pandemic @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/4JdRPirsHs — Siddhi (@Siddh203706483) August 29, 2020

Gia Manek, aka Gopi Bahu

*doctors: wear your mask properly. cover both your nose & mouth *le gopi bahu: hold my vim bar and laptop 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UfyM16U8ne — 😷buttercup😷 (@MopeyMomo) September 1, 2020

LOL

Gopi bahu accidentally wore the mask of some child! pic.twitter.com/ARdxRBPbAe — f! (@_falakshah_) July 31, 2020

Hahahaha

My life is like Gopi bahu's mask pic.twitter.com/mEFr4DQ7kr — Somshubhangi1 (@somshubhangi1) September 21, 2020

You Got That?

Jaali mask muh pe chadha liya... chadhaa liyaa🤣 pic.twitter.com/iVOn11Q4Sj — Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) September 20, 2020

Oops!

Whenever you feel useless remember Gopi bahu's mask pic.twitter.com/AWbVhltlBo — Sara-Castic (@shuru_tea) September 20, 2020

As we enjoy the funny memes and jokes, it is worth noting that Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will reportedly be aired soon and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to make a comeback on the show. Until then, let us all have our time reactions to some of the iconic scenes from the daily soap that gave birth to so many funny memes and jokes to keep the humour quotient on.

