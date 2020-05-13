Guinness World Records Awards Colombian Man Edward ‘Niño’ Hernández ‘World’s Shortest Man’ Title For the Second Time (Watch Video)

Colombian man Edward 'Niño' Hernándeznamed 'world's shortest man' for the second time (Photo Credits: Guinness World Records)

Edward 'Niño' Hernández has once again earned the title of being the world's shortest man. Guinness World Records on Tuesday named the Colombian as the shortest living man with a height of two feet and 4.39 inches. The 34-year-old was awarded the title for the first time back in 2010 when he measured 3 feet and 3.64 inches. But, he lost the title to Nepal's Khagendra Thapa Magar who stood at 2 feet and 2.41 inches the same year. Following which another Nepali citizen, Chandra Bahadur Dangi, took the title from Magar with a height of 1 foot and 2.41 inches. But now both the men have passed away and the title for the 'world's shortest man' has come back to Hernandez.

Hernandez was handed his official title by Guinness World Records Latin America adjudicator Natalia Ramírez at a medical clinic in Bogota. Hernandez told Guinness, "I use my smile to conquer the world! I always share my big smile with everyone; that's my charm. I can achieve everything I set my mind to. Everything is possible. Size and height don't matter! I want people to meet who I truly am: small in size, big in heart!" World’s Tallest Man and the World’s Shortest Woman Come Together in Egypt for an Unusual Reason.

Hernandez, who was born in 1986, was diagnosed with severed Hypothyroidism at the age of 20. But he didn't let his condition stop from living a normal life and regular interest. He said that he had a normal upbringing like any other children and teenager growing up in Colombia. The former owner of the title, Magar died at the age of 27 in January this year after battling pneumonia. In 2010, he was quoted as saying, "I don't consider myself to be a small man. I'm a big man. I hope that having this title enables me to prove it and get a proper house for me and my family."