How to Take Bill Clinton Music Challenge: Know How to Make the DIY Meme of ‘Bill Clinton Swag’ to Show Off Your Favourite Albums in Latest Instagram Trend

The Coronavirus lockdown imposed in almost every country has seen a rise in the number of social media challenges. As more and more people spend time in quarantine, they are coming up with different tactics to keep themselves entertained. The recent one that's going viral has to do with music. It is dubbed as Bill Clinton album challenge or the Bill Clinton Swag, wherein people have the former American president showing off their music choices. Thus a lot of people are searching for 'How to do Bill Clinton Music' or 'How to Make Bill Clinton Music.' Let us tell you more about this viral trend which is growing into a DIY meme. Miss Posting OOTD? Take #QuarantinePillowChallenge on Instagram Just Like These Netizens Who Are Turning Pillows Into Chic Outfits (View Pics).

The meme features Bill Clinton sitting on a floor, listening to music and other albums lying around him. It is an old picture, from the 1990s and it has resurfaced again for this latest Instagram challenge. In this challenge, the classic Bill Clinton photo is edited out with the albums of the person's choice. Then the person then tags others to do the challenge and the chain goes on. If you haven't seen the photos yet, check below. TikTokers Are Channelling Their Creative Skills by Recreating Airline Travel Experience Sitting at Home (Watch Videos).

Here are Users Trying Out The Bill Clinton Swag Challenge:

Britney Spears

Good Taste?

How to Do The Bill Clinton Swag/ How to Do Bill Clinton Music?

It is very easy to make this meme. All you have to do is search for Bill Clinton Swag.

Open the website. You will see the image of Bill Clinton with four squares that read, "Click here."

Click on each of the squares and search the album cover you want to place there.

The photos will then appear in the squares. Once you have filled all the albums, click on the button "Generate Swag."

Your image is ready to download.

Now that you have your image, upload it on social media and tag others in the challenge. The photo of Bill Clinton listening to music is odd and now the internet is making it fun by making it into a meme. If not your own music choice, you can also just add random albums as what Bill Clinton would have listened to.