The craze for short movies is definitely not short-lived. Gaining more and more ground with each new release, TV mini-series are here to stay. The latest short drama that has gained massive popularity is Hurt Me, Love Me, starring two gorgeous-looking people, Teig Sadhana and Paige Marie Smeltzer, who play the roles of Eric and Katherine. Hurt Me, Love Me is your typical short drama series that has all the Wattpad elements like the forced marriage, the entanglement outside marriage, the possessive husband and his meek, feeble wife - you get the plot. However, the intense love story, if it can be called, does have scenes that can be intensely disturbing to the viewers. Hurt Me, Love Me full movie is available on Dailymotion, with several channels offering streaming of all the episodes. 'Love Captive to the Mafia Boss' Watch Online: Hayden and Melissa's Forced Arranged Marriage in This Drama Series Draws Attention on Instagram, Watch Steamy Videos!

What is ‘Hurt Me, Love Me’ Story?

Hurt Me, Love Me is a story about a couple, Eric and Katherine, who get married at the behest of Eric’s grandmother. Katherine is a mute girl who communicates with people via sign language. Meanwhile, Eric comes across as a highly possessive, toxic and controlling individual battling his own demons. In fact, there seems to be no redeeming quality in his personality, especially after the way he behaves with his wife. It is only towards the end of the series that we see Eric learn his lessons and act appropriately.

Who Are The Actors in ‘Hurt Me, Love Me’?

As mentioned above, Teig Sadhana and Paige Marie Smeltzer play the main roles of Eric and Katherine. Teig Sadhana is an Australian-English actor based out of New York City, while Paige Marie Smeltzer is a Virginia-born actress and model. The actors are incredibly beautiful and their chemistry is electrifying.

‘Hurt Me, Love Me’ X-Rated Scenes

Short dramas are peppered with romantic scenes and hush-hush intimate scenes, including kissing. However, Hurt Me, Love Me has several scenes that cannot and should not be endorsed as romantic. One particular scene shows a drunk Eric SA his wife Katherine, and the way it has been shot will leave you horrified as a viewer. Eric’s dialogue are ‘shh, shh, I am not drunk, I want this’ as he goes on to have sexual intercourse with scared and mortified Katherine. Similarly, in another scene, he forces his pregnant wife to have sex (he is not aware of her pregnancy) and leaves her physically hurt and bloodied!

Watch 'Hurt Me, Love Me' Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Journey Entertainment (@journey.entertainment.official)

Should You Watch ‘Hurt Me, Love Me’

If you are into dark romance, you may watch this series that has taken over Instagram and Dailymotion. But if you feel these aforementioned scenes are not your cup of tea, you may take this article as a trigger warning and skip watching the short drama.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).