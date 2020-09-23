Another day, yet another drama related to beauty guru, James Charles. This time it is related to his merch. James Charles hasn't been able to deliver his merch on time claim some of his customers, some of whom had ordered back in May. Yes, it's been almost as late as four months that James Charles hasn't been able to deliver some of his Sisters Apparel. Customers took to Twitter to complain and said that it's been months that they purchased the merch and haven't received them as yet.

Recently James Charles also found himself in hot water after Ethan Klein's claimed that James' new hoodie designs were the "exact same" as his wife's Teddy Fresh hoodies. Twitter was debating whether or not has James Charles stolen the design. Amid this delay in delivery, James Charles has been accused of plagiarising after Ethan Klein said that his merch is very similar to his wife Hila's Teddy Fresh line. However, James didn't take it on Twitter and replied back to him with sass but the debate is on-going on whether or not James copied the designs. James revealed that the "classroom collection" Sisters Apparel line would be launching on September 24. And it took people that one post to fill it with complains about the delay of orders from the month as early as May.

"DO NOT ORDER FROM HIM!! I ordered months ago and haven’t received my merch and haven’t gotten ANY response from customer service," one read. Another added: "Ship out your orders from over a month ago before you worry about a new drop." A third customer commented: "Can you ship your sister land merch from 4+ months ago instead of releasing new collections every week!!! thanks." While another snapped: "Please address the problem you have because you haven’t shipped sister land merch from May."

James hasn't appeared to address the backlash directly, but he apologised for being silent on social media and said he was having a "bad week" on Instagram Stories. He wrote: "Hi babes, sorry for not posting much today. Had a really bad night last night and have been in meetings all morning. Hope everyone is having a better morning than I am." Meanwhile, Ethan made sure to get a comment in on the whole situation, tweeting: "Unlike James, you actually get the hoodie you pay for from.

