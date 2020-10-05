The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared on Monday on IIT JEE official website jeeadv.ac.in. Chirag Falor is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2020. He scored 352 marks out of 396 marks. Chirag had appeared from IIT Bombay zone. As the much-awaited results were declared, funny memes and hilarious jokes on the exams and results began to flood social media platforms. People took to Twitter explaining their stress before the results came out using jokes and puns. JEE Advanced Result 2020: IIT Delhi Declares Result And Cut Off Marks on Official Website - jeeadv.nic.in.

Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone has topped among girls with CRL 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396. JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Nearly, one lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Delhi also released the All India Rankings (AIR) along with the scorecards. However, Twitter found it an apt opportunity to crack jokes about the 'stressful' wait finally coming to an end. People also joked how relatives are going to call them up and ask for their marks.

JEE Advanced Results Hai Aaj Meanwhile JEE Aspirants:- pic.twitter.com/u26PLYsKKX — Peppy Soul (@VarunRdCR7) October 5, 2020

**IIT Delhi Announced JEE advance results ** #jeeadvancedresult *Le Relative's calls: pic.twitter.com/cSRdOxDxni — Razat_25 // Bobby Stan Account (@desi_Shinchan_) October 5, 2020

JEE students asking each other about their results be like... #jeeadvancedresult pic.twitter.com/8Tiaf9h1yK — arpit agnihotri (@arpitsparda) October 5, 2020

IUST/SSM student giving you JEE tips be like* pic.twitter.com/sGCrP82QFJ — Rahil Rehman Stan Account (@RahilRehman9) October 4, 2020

For all those who are waiting for JEE Advanced Result Right Now-- pic.twitter.com/CcKMQbK7tI — Yash Hardenia (@Yash_Hardenia) October 4, 2020

The JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates are to now register with Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 and fill in course choices to be eligible for admission in IITs. For admissions in all the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes, students who cleared the exams are now required to participate in the JoSAA counselling 2020 process. Notably, out of the total registered candidates, 96 percent had given the exam. JEE Advanced Exam was held on September 12. Over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in each Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.

