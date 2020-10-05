New Delhi, October 5: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Monday released the JEE Advanced result 2020. Students can check their JEE Advanced cut off marks on the official website - jeeadv.nic.in. A total of 43,204 students cleared the exam. Out of the total candidates who qualified for the exam, 6,707 are females.

Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 17. Meanwhile, Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in the JEE Advanced 2020. Out of 396, Falor scored 352 marks. Candidates can also download the answer key. JEE Advanced 2020: 98% Candidates Allotted Exam City from Top Three Choices, Says IIT Delhi.

Here's how to check scores

Log in to the official website of JEE Advanced i.e. jeeadv.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020 link

Enter your credentials on the webpage and click on ‘Submit’

In the next step, the advanced Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

The result will appear on the screen, you can download the result and save it for future reference.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated IIT Delhi for successfully conducting the exam. Pokhriyal tweeted, "I also congratulate @iitdelhi for successfully conducting the exam and announcing the results on time. The results can be viewed at http://result.jeeadv.ac.in." JEE Advanced 2020 Postponed by IIT Delhi Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

Tweet by Union Education Minister:

The Union Minister also congratulated the students who got their desired results. He said, "Plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn't get their desired rank. Students should remember that an exam cannot define them."

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's Tweet:

Meanwhile, the candidates who cleared the results are now required to participate in the JoSAA counselling 2020 process for admissions in all the 23 IITs, NITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes. Notably, out of the total registered candidates, 96 percent gave the exam. JEE Advanced Exam was held on September 12. Over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in each Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.

