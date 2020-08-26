Journalist Sushmita Sinha is going viral on social media for posting religiously offensive video content on her social media platform. Targeting the sacred Hindu festival Hartalika Teej, that sees women fasting for their husband's long life, she called its vrat katha book "toilet paper" and later even shared a picture on her Instagram story that showed the Teej Vrat Katha book hanging in a toilet in place of the toilet paper. Reports have it that Sushmita is a resident of Patna and works with Bolta Hindustan newspaper in Delhi. In the video she uploaded on Twitter, she first reads out all the sexist punishments for women flunking the Teej fast and ends the video by saying, "I spent 15 rupees for this scrapbook, now this book is of no use to me. Should I use it as a tissue paper or toilet paper". Amazon Faces Backlash for Selling Floor Mats and Toilet Seats With Images of Hindu Deities

Her "religiously derogatory" remarks are being called out for mocking Hindu deities and has made netizens furious. In no time, #ArrestSushmitasinha started trending on Twitter, and reportedly several complaints were filed against her. For those who do not know Haritalika Teej is a Hindu festival widely celebrated in North India and Nepal. On this day women fast for their husband's long life and read the vrat katha book. Hindu God Posters in NY Nightclub's Toilet! Indian-American Girl Writes a Powerful Letter to The Authorities, Receives Apology.

However, when the demand for arrest caught on, Sushmita gave a clarification saying that the video was misused as only bits of it was shared out of context. She labelled the content of the vrat Katha book as sexist that was based on misogyny and that nothing has been mentioned about men. She later shared the complete video alleging that people were maligning her name by using only bits of the clip in a negative light. She shared the video with that caption that said, Ye mera poora video hai, jise log kat kar chala rahen hai aka "This is my full video, of which people are only certain part of it out of context". After Amazon, Wayfair Under Fire For Selling Bath Mats Depicting Hindu Gods.

Here's Sushmita Sinha's Complete Video:

After demands of her arrest spiked on social media platforms, Sushmita said in a clarification that she only read what was written in the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha book.

Here's What Sushmita Sinha Said:

Right Wing के द्वारा hashtag #ArrestSushmitasinha trend करवाया जा रहा है. मेरे video को काट कर चलाया जा रहा है. इसीलिए मै अपनी बात यहाँ रख रही हूँ pic.twitter.com/NNO2uX4Icu — sushmita sinha (@Sushmitasinhaa) August 26, 2020

However, the picture she posted of the book placed in the place of toilet paper has gone viral and is creating controversy. Check out the pic:

Pic of Holy Haritalika Teej Vrat Katha Book in the Place of Toilet Paper (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

She has allegedly said that ever since her video went viral, she has been receiving rape and death threats. Netizens have been demanding her arrest on Twitter and reportedly some have even filed online complaints with the cyber cell. She has been accused of Hinduphobia, making derogatory remarks about the Hindus faith and hurting religious sentiments.

