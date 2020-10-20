US Senator Kamala Harris is not letting the Florida rain stop her from going out for the campaign. Videos and pictures of the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee dancing in the rain holding an umbrella have gone viral on social media platforms. The 55-year-old posted a photo of her grooving to music on stage while it was raining profusely. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one." Kamala is seen dressed in her signature Converse Chuck Taylors while talking to voters in the video. The Senator had a doubleheader today in Florida. She spoke in Orlando, and later, she had another engagement in Jacksonville where she showed off her dance moves in the rain. Navratri 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Wish 'Happy Navratri' to Hindu Americans as Nine-Day Festival Starts.

As the pictures and videos, Twitterati loved her spirit. People posted GIFs and emojis expressing their surprise and joy on seeing the candidate's gesture. While some loved her converse sneakers others commented on the fun-spirited person she looked like. Harris finished her speech by urging attendees to get into in their cars while stating the importance of voting. US Vice Presidential Debate 2020: Kamala Harris Blasts Donal Trump Administration's Pandemic Response as the 'Greatest Failure', Says 'Joe Biden Has a Plan to Tackle the COVID-19 Pandemic'.

Kamala Harris Dancing in The Rain!

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Showing Off Her Dance Moves:

Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

Some Were Reminded of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle!

This shot, which is iconic, reminds me of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rain shot many months ago. I love both sooo much. Iconic! pic.twitter.com/QqpDq0SGe4 — 🗽sassenach 🎃💛🐝 #JoeBiden🥁 (@omwill3) October 19, 2020

Others Remembered Obama!

In there with one of my favorite, most iconic photos of President Obama campaigning. Says a lot about candidates who respect their supporters enough to actually show up and stay with them, rain or sunshine. pic.twitter.com/01noh52Olw — ByeDon 2020™ (@oscarchim) October 19, 2020

People Loved Her Shoes!

Actual political opinions aside, I didn't realize until today that I need a VP who wears Converse-type sneakers and skinny jeans, for representation reasons — three sad kittens in a trenchcoat (@JMarowak) October 20, 2020

People Are Impressed!

@KamalaHarris I'm just gonna go ahead and put it out there. You intrigue me. I like your style and demeanor. The video of you dancing in the rain was, MAGNIFIQUE!!!!!! — Agent 007 (@DAONLY007) October 20, 2020

More Comparison to Obama!

Earlier this week, after Republican senator from Georgia, mispronounced Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s name at an event, #MyNameIs began to trend. Twitterati soon joined the trend with many posting their unique names along with its meanings in different cultures. Senator David Perdue at an election rally in support of US President Donald Trump on October 17 in Macon City, Georgia mispronounced Harris’s name. He said, "Kah-mah-lah? Kah-Mah-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever." The video was widely shared on social media and was widely criticised.

