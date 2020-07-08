Toddlers are so adorable. Their mischiefs always make you smile. And thank god to the internet, there are so many cute, adorable and hilarious videos of toddlers that can make your day better, instantly. The way they innocently try to get away from all troubles they create during their little adventure, is heart-warming to witness. The latest addition to adorable videos of toddlers includes this little girl whose act of falling asleep after getting caught is stealing hearts online. The hilarious video of the girl pretending to slumber after she was caught stealing snacks will make you go aww and aww, over and over again. New Video of Toddlers Hugging Each Other Go Viral, Watch Heartwarming Reunion of Two Adorable BFFs in New York After Months of Quarantine!

The video was uploaded on Twitter, where the girl is seen holding a snack, standing next to the fridge in the kitchen. The video begins with her mother saying, “Amala, put it back,” but the girl is pretending to be asleep with her eyes closed, and still holding the packet of snacks. She continues her act, after finally opening her eyes and smiling at her mother, adorably, trying to get away with her mischief. The cute video first posted on Facebook and later uploaded on Twitter by user @rahm3sh and it has received nearly 3 million views. Toddler Happily Chews Jalapeno Pepper and Realises It Was a Bad Idea! Funny Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Video Here:

Lil mama pretended to act sleep when she got caught stealing snacks😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZzDK9qmbBD — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) July 6, 2020

Isn’t she so adorable? The video has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the girl for the instant action. We hope her mother allowed her to enjoy the snack, and that she continued entertaining her family with all her mischiefs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).