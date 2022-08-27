Matt Le Tissier’s daughter-in-law & XXX OnlyFans star Alex Le Tissier is again in the news and this time it is more serious than you would ideally imagine. The sex tape that recently Alex Le Tissier recorded with her husband was leaked online, and she is "disgusted" about it. Alex Le Tissier is now concerned that one day her children will look her up on Google. The mother of four said that a "low life" OnlyFans subscriber shared the sexual material. In addition, the Babestation XXX model stated that despite what the general public may believe, the significance of the occurrence should not be minimised. She claimed exclusively to the Daily Star, "I felt terrible right away. It is, in my opinion, disgusting. Matt Le Tissier's Daughter-in-law Turns XXX Porn Star as Alex Le Tissier Joins OnlyFans Causing Fallout With Ex-Footballer! Everything You Need to Know.

She was quoted saying to DS: "I know a lot of people will read this and think I've put myself in that position but men and women need to understand the meaning of consent. If you subscribe to my OnlyFans that's a mutual agreement of consent. You are allowed to enjoy those pictures and videos and whatever you purchase for yourself. That doesn’t mean share with the world. No one deserves for their content to be leaked and it’s massively misogynistic. Some cannot stand other people being successful and happy." Matt Le Tissier's Daughter-in-law Turns Joins OnlyFans Causing Fallout With Ex-Footballer! Everything You Need to Know.

Before she started modelling for HOT XXX magazines, she and her husband Mitch were thinking about using food banks. And after earning enormous quantities of money that have changed her life and allowed her to provide her loved ones a better life, her mental health has substantially improved. The most recent XXX sex clip leak, nevertheless, raised the possibility of her relapsing into depression. Alex Le Tissier spoke out earlier this month after she claimed that a Premier League footballer offered her £600 for sex. Yes, Alex Le Tissier who joined OnlyFans has now made these outrageous remarks leaving fans shocked. While she was presenting on Babestation, the footballer sneakily entered her direct message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☁️ ALT ☁️ (@alexletissier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☁️ ALT ☁️ (@alexletissier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☁️ ALT ☁️ (@alexletissier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☁️ ALT ☁️ (@alexletissier)

