With all that is happening around the world in the past months, some people seemed to be eagerly awaiting the doomsday, one that was predicted yesterday for June 21st. A Mayan calendar theory about we being in 2012 and June 21 bringing the end of the world had been circulating since last week. With yesterday also the summer eclipse, people's beliefs about the end of the world were also prominent. Many dealt with the news by making funny jokes and memes. Now that the world hasn't ended, funnier reactions are trending online calling out to Mayan calendar. People disappointed that the world hasn't ended and that they'd have to go back to the normal life has found funny meme reactions on Twitter.

Making memes and jokes using any kind of latest meme formats has become a norm on social media these days. Be it an earthquake taking place somewhere or an asteroid approaching, netizens have funny memes ready to battle the anxiety of such news. 2020 has been one problem after another so before it gets worse, some people were hopeful about the doomsday prediction made for June 21. But that has once again been a false alarm and disappointed folks are out to call the Mayan calendar a scam. Funny memes and jokes about the world not ending yesterday are trending online.

Check Some Tweets Here:

What a Scam

Mayan Calendar is the biggest scam ever — Zeall R Soni (@blithesoul_) June 21, 2020

Ouch!

Mayan calendar my ex 🤝 Giving fake hopes — MRIGANKISM 🔥 (@mrigank_gupta_) June 21, 2020

People to Mayan Calendar

After realising that the rumour of end of this world is fake Me to Mayan Calendar: pic.twitter.com/xYLwyQnnuu — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) June 21, 2020

How Every Doomsday Alert Feels Like

The world did not end today Me: pic.twitter.com/eV7IczsKcm — Shubham Surana (@memejibhai) June 21, 2020

Still Waiting?

*me waiting for the end of the world 😂😂#mayancalendar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eO1cFy1OVg — Siddharth Jain (@iamsiddarthjain) June 21, 2020

Hahaha!

#mayancalendar After this I don't think I can take this seriously anymore pic.twitter.com/LiS9vNcfqo — Aryavarta (@ComeBackTime__) June 20, 2020

Oh No!

Me on realising that world did not end today aur mujhe exams ke liye pdhna pdega😭 pic.twitter.com/rYt3hSZRj3 — Oye amar (@AmarAbhi7) June 21, 2020

Disappoint

the world decided to disappoint me again and did not end today pic.twitter.com/hIyiQrQ2o9 — ellie (@_eIlie_) June 21, 2020

Clearly, some people were anticipating (jokingly of course) a doomsday. Well, with a world not ending followed by a Monday morning we wouldn't blame them. Plus, 2020 does feel like being a part of an apocalyptic movie month after month.

