The United States of America got its 46th President as Joe Biden and first female, first African American and first Asian American Vice President as Kamala Harris. While the country is rejoicing its newly-elected President and VP, there is one video of former US President, Donald Trump and former First Lady, Melania Trump that is going viral on the internet. As the couple left the White House and headed to their new home in Florida, the clip captures Melania Trump blatantly snubbing the camera persons and former US President. The footage has gone viral on social media, cracking up the netizens and sparking hilarious reactions you no one can ignore.

A lot of memorable moments from the US Presidential Inauguration surfaced on the internet, and so did the moments from Trumps’ final days in the White House. During his term in office too, we have seen a lot of moments go viral. One other slightly less-than-favourable memory is the series of videos that have emerged over the past years, in which Melania Trump seemingly snubbed her husband. The latest clip going viral is on the same line.

The video, broadcast on US TV, shows the couple arriving in Florida yesterday, after departing Washington DC. As the couple emerged from the steps of the Marine One helicopter, the former US President waves at the cameras. But Melania Trump ignores the cue to pause and continues walking off. The video is making rounds on the internet, sparking hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Watch the Video:

Look at how excited Melania was to jump in the limo and get home! She loves Florida! And me! pic.twitter.com/GrLVFw4Ccl — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 22, 2021

Check Reactions!

Melania to Trump!

"I'll be in the car." — john vella (@johnvella) January 20, 2021

Did You See That?

Note the loving shove from hubby telling her to “keep moving while I wave bye bye”🙄 — ButterFlyEffected14 (@BEffected14) January 22, 2021

People Can't Stop Laughing!

I can’t stop laughing. — Becky Archibald (@BeckyAArchibald) January 22, 2021

Totally

She doesn't have to pretend anymore... — BriTai (@britai_13) January 22, 2021

Users had plenty of fun imagining the inner monologue Melania must be having at the time. According to reports, the Trumps are now expected to settle at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).