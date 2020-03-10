Melbourne Mother Gives Birth to Baby in Hospital Foyer As Patients Watch On, Incident Captured on CCTV (Video)

Melbourne mother gives birth to baby in hospital foyer (Photo Credits: @sunriseon7 Twitter)

A woman in Melbourne gave birth to a baby boy outside the lift in the foyer of a hospital as people looked on. Julie Anna Longano and her husband Trent rushed to Epworth Freemasons Hospital near Melbourne CBD when her contractions began but couldn't take her till the room. The coupled tried to enter the lift at the hospital but her labour progressed quickly that the medical staff couldn't take her to the bed.

She told 7 News, "A minute apart - contractions a minute apart. You know from the movies you should be in a hospital by then. My eyes were bulging out of my head and I remember thinking, I've stuffed this up." The mother had a tough time getting into the car. She had to crawl on her hands and knees for it. Medical Apathy in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby Outside Government Hospital in Bahraich After Doctors Refuse to Admit Her.

She said, "My eyes were bulging out of my head and I remember thinking, I've stuffed this up." The mother also recollects how a window cleaner approached them asking if wanted their car's window cleaned for $2. Julie says she wanted him out of the way immediately. As the hospital was informed about the emergency, the midwives were waiting as they arrived.

Mother Forced to Give Birth in Melbourne Hospital Foyer:

A Melbourne mother has been forced to give birth in a hospital foyer - and the dramatic delivery was caught on camera! 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/EF67nj1UV8 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 9, 2020

Midwife Jesenia Bisis described the scene as 'crazy'. She said, "That's very special to have that moment captured." Julie's father Trent said, "There's nothing you can do. You have just got to have the baby then and there." The whole of the incident was captured on the hospital's CCTV. She said, "That's very special to have that moment captured."