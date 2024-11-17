Miss Universe 2024 grand finale is all set to place in a matter of few hours. The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is going to be special for a number of reasons, be it the debut of the new crown, "Lumière de l’Infini" (translated. "The Light of Infinity") or the record participation of 125 contestants. The Miss Universe 2024 final live streaming will be held from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 16, starting at 18:45 hours (6:45 PM). Meanwhile, the Miss Universe 2024 red carpet will start promptly at 17:00 hours (5:00 PM) Mexico local time. However, if you are someone from India cheering for Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, Miss Universe 2024 crowning time in India is 6:15 AM IST on November 17 early morning. But how will the Miss Universe 2024 winner adjudged? What is the number of Miss Universe semi-finalists? What are the format and placements going to be like? At what time reigning Miss Universe and Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios will crown her successor? Well, there are numerous questions and we will try to answer all of them. Miss Universe 2024 Winner Prediction: Who Are The Favourites to Win 73rd Miss Universe Crown? Here's A List of Names of All Contestants.

Miss Universe 2024 Date and Time in India

As mentioned above, viewers in India can catch the live telecast of Miss Universe 2024 final on November 17, Sunday, from 6.15 AM onwards. If they wish to watch the red carpet live moments, they will need to tune in early morning around 4.30 AM IST. At the end of the event, Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios will crown the new Miss Universe. Miss Universe 2024 Finals Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About the Telecast of the 73rd Edition of the Beauty Pageant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

What is The Format to Adjudge the Miss Universe 2024 Winner?

For the first time in the history of the Miss Universe pageant, the number of semifinalists in this edition will increase from twenty to thirty. Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 will be decided on the basis of preliminary competitions, consisting of the swimsuit round, evening gown segment and closed-door interviews. Four continental queens and one fan-vote winner will also be announced, making it to the semifinals. Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 will be decided on the basis of the Swimsuit Round of these semifinalists and advance to the Evening Gown segment. Five contestants will move forward to the question-and-answer round, where the ultimate Miss Universe 2024 winner and her four runners-up will be announced.

Placements in Miss Universe 2024

Placement Contestant Name Miss Universe 2024 1st Runner-Up 2nd Runner-Up 3rd Runner-Up 4th Runner-Up Top 12 Top 30

Where to Watch Miss Universe 2024 Telecast and Live Streaming Online?

Roku, TelemundoTV, Azteca and USA Network are the official broadcasters of Miss Universe 2024. You can also tune into the official YouTube channel of Miss Universe to catch all the live action. Do follow the official social media handles of Miss Universe X and Instagram pages to get all the live updates.

Who Are The Presenters at Miss Universe 2024?

Presenters Mario Lopez, Olivia Culpo, Catriona Gray, and Zuri Hall will do the honours on the main day of Miss Universe 2024.

The stage is all set for beauty queens of 125 countries and territories to bring glory to their nation. Let the best individual win the crown and title of this truly special edition of Miss Universe in the pageant's history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 12:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).