No matter how much you feel lazy and bored to sit and open your laptop today, Monday's here. We can totally get you, if you are still sleepyhead and just want to roll in the sheets a few hours more. But, some of you have may zoom meetings to attend and brace for the new week. And to get you in some positive mood we have got you a collection of funny memes and motivation quotes which will leave you with a smile. As the lockdown continues and we continue to work from home, we have also got from WFH jokes which you can share with your colleagues and get ready for the new week. Monday Funny Memes and WFH Jokes Will Help You Drive Out Your Monday Morning Blues.

With the situation of coronavirus not improving much, there is no choice but to stay indoors at least for a few more weeks. Some of us may have already gotten used to this work from home routine, but can we ever get used to a Monday morning? Especially you have gotten a weekend off, getting up on a Monday is such a task. To cheer you up, we have got you a collection of funny memes and Monday morning quotes, which will help you smile through as you get ready to work. Quarantine Monday Funny Memes & Jokes: Whether You Are Working from Home or Whipping Some Dalgona Coffee, These Hilarious Posts Have Your Back amid Social Distancing.

Check Some Funny Memes Here:

Motivational Quotes for Monday

“When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love…” – Marcus Aurelius

"When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn’t matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions." – Edmond Mbiaka

"I said that the issue is not Monday. The issue is action without motivation." –

Denny Dey

"Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value." – Albert Einstein

We hope the memes and quotes help you to start your day on a nice and positive note. Share them with your friends and colleagues as you get ready to log in for the day. Have a great start to the week!

