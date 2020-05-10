Mother’s Day 2020 Quotes & HD Images: 12 Sayings on Mothers and Motherhood That Accurately Express Your Love for Moms

Quotes and Images on Mother's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mother's Day 2020 is here, and kid around the world are trying their best to impress their mothers, channelling their skills. The pandemic may cancel the outside activities, but can never take away the charm of Mother's Day celebration. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, and this year, it is May 10. While surprises way for your mom to unveil, shower some beautiful words to express how much she means to you. It is true that no amount of praises or words can ever do justice to everything mothers do, but the accurate ones will at least describe your feelings and respect towards motherhood. In this article, we bring you Mother's Day 2020 quotes. These 12 quotes, sayings and HD images on mothers and motherhood will rightly explain just how much you love and care about your mom.

Whether it is for a thoughtful message you wait to write in your Mother's Day card or a sweet saying for your Instagram caption on Mother's Day 2020, these 12 quotes will definitely help celebrate her daily selfless acts, her always giving heart and of course, her superhuman skills that will always make you believe that nothing in the world is impossible. During the pandemic, whether you are living away from your mother, or sharing the same roof, these Mother's Day 2020 quotes will truly encapsulate how much she means to you.

“A Mother Is Your First Friend, Your Best Friend, Your Forever Friend.” – Unknown

“Mother Is a Verb. It’s Something You Do. Not Just Who You Are.” – Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“Moms Are the People Who Know Us the Best and Love Us the Most.” – Unknown

“A Mother’s Love Is the Fuel That Enables a Normal Human Being to Do the Impossible” – Marion C. Garretty.

“Mother’s Love Is Peace. It Need Not Be Acquired, It Need Not Be Deserved.” – Erich Fromm

“For a Mother Is the Only Person on Earth Who Can Divide Her Love Among 10 Children and Each Child Still Have All Her Love.” – Unknown

“A Mother Is She Who Can Take the Place of All Others but Whose Place No One Else Can Take.” – Cardinal Mermillod

“A Mother’s Arms Are More Comforting Than Anyone Else’s.” – Princess Diana

“Being a Mom Has Made Me So Tired. And So Happy.” – Tina Fey

“When You Are a Mother, You Are Never Really Alone in Your Thoughts. A Mother Always Has to Think Twice, Once for Herself and Once for Her Child.” – Sophia Loren

“Little Souls Find Their Way to You Whether They’re From Your Womb or Someone Else’s.” – Sheryl Crow

“My Daughter Introduced Me to Myself.” – Beyoncé Knowles

Make this day, worth remembering for the Number One lady in your life. Happy Mother's Day!