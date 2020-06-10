Omar Abdullah Shares Video of People Playing Cricket Inside Quarantine Centre, Tweet Draws Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Omar Abdullah shares video of people playing cricket in quarantine facility | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Srinagar, June 10: Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah drew mixed reactions on Twitter after he shared a clip showing a group of men playing cricket inside a quarantine facility. Abdullah captioned the video saying: "Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass." The post drew mixed reactions from netizens. Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Militants During Shopian Encounter.

While some of the Twitterati said cricket is one of the best way to go through tough times, others commented that the video is "disturbing". The latter pointed out how some patients were lying on beds and men inside the quarantine facility played cricket around them.

The 37-second video shared by Abdullah does not reveal the place and other details of the quarantine centre. It shows a group playing cricket using a chair as the stumps. A few metres away were located dozens of beds with some patients.

Here's How Twitter Users Reacted

Don't want to play the spoilsport bt this 20 -20 is actually turning out to be Annus Horribilis. Lord protect all. — Mahmood Arif (@ArifMah48958702) June 10, 2020

'Life Goes On'

.. and Life Goes On!! — careline (@carelin79695380) June 10, 2020

'Disturbing'

I am sorry but does not look like a great idea.. It's a quarantine center and some patients may just feel like lying down and some peace...this actually looks disturbing... Really and figuratively — Abbas Katwarawala (@KSAbby) June 10, 2020

Threat of Transmission

Useless to keep people in Quarantine in such a way. It has no cross ventilation, so if 1 infected enters into d room all ll b affected bcoz micro droplets remain splendided in d air,whoever comes into contact with that air carrying infectious droplets ll get infected as well — Wajahat Waseem (@WajahatWaseem) June 10, 2020

Notably, Jammu & Kashmir is among the top ten states with highest transmission rate. The total number of cases climbed to 4,346 on Tuesday, with the death toll surging to 48. The worst-affected district is Srinagar, accounting for 479 cases and 12 fatalities.