Omar Abdullah Shares Video of People Playing Cricket Inside Quarantine Centre, Tweet Draws Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Srinagar, June 10: Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah drew mixed reactions on Twitter after he shared a clip showing a group of men playing cricket inside a quarantine facility. Abdullah captioned the video saying: "Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass." The post drew mixed reactions from netizens. Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Militants During Shopian Encounter.

While some of the Twitterati said cricket is one of the best way to go through tough times, others commented that the video is "disturbing". The latter pointed out how some patients were lying on beds and men inside the quarantine facility played cricket around them.

The 37-second video shared by Abdullah does not reveal the place and other details of the quarantine centre. It shows a group playing cricket using a chair as the stumps. A few metres away were located dozens of beds with some patients.

Notably, Jammu & Kashmir is among the top ten states with highest transmission rate. The total number of cases climbed to 4,346 on Tuesday, with the death toll surging to 48. The worst-affected district is Srinagar, accounting for 479 cases and 12 fatalities.