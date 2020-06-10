Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter

Encounter | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Shopian, June 10: In a major breakthrough for security forces, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The encounter broke out in the morning in Sugoo area of the district. The identity of the terrorists killed in the gunfight is yet to be ascertained. According to reports, the encounter began around 5.30 am. A joint team of the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a search operation based on the specific intelligence inputs about the presence of three terrorists in the area. Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Shopian Encounter, 9 Killed in Past 24 Hours.

The gun-battle broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. The Indian Army said, "Three terrorists killed in the encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian district. Joint operation was launched at 0145h today based on J&K Police intelligence. Cordon was laid and contact was established at 0530 hours. Joint operation in progress,"

ANI's Tweet:

#UPDATE Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Operation is going on: Jammu & Kashmir Police. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/We3SDOvQ4x — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

It is the third encounter in Shopian since Sunday. On June 8, four terrorists were gunned down by the Indian Army in the district. The encounter took place at Pinjora area of the district Till now, over 80 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.