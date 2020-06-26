Every year on June 26, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed. Dedicated to eradicate drug abuse and neutralise the systemic challenges which sustain the illegal drug issues, the day is marked with various themes every year. The theme for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020 is “Better Knowledge for Better Care.” As we observe the day, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a powerful sand art highlighting the issue of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Urging people to say No to Drugs, Pattnaik invites everyone to join the campaign towards a society free of drug abuse. International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: Theme, History and Significance of UN Designated Day.

This year’s theme, “Better Knowledge for Better Care,” emphasises the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how better knowledge will allow greater cooperation to eradicate drug abuse. Pattnaik, who is always active on social media, never misses any opportunities to increase awareness among his followers. Hence, on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020, with his sand art, the Padma Shri Awardee encouraged people to say no to drugs.

“International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020 Theme: Better Knowledge for Better Care. Let us all join the campaign towards a society that's free of Drug Abuse. #WorldDrugDay #FactsForSolidarity. One My SandArt with message #NoDrugs at Puri beach in Odisha,” he captioned his tweet.

View Pic:

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020 Theme: "Better Knowledge for Better Care" Let us all join the campaign towards a society that's free of Drug Abuse. #WorldDrugDay #FactsForSolidarity . One My SandArt with message #NoDrugs at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/nwOw9RV8zA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 26, 2020

According to the World Drug Report 2020, around 35.6 million people across the world are victims of drug abuse. The United Nations every year reaches out to people, non-profit organisations and countries to work more in a bid to eradicate drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Many are victims of drug abuse and would like to quit, but are unable because of lack of awareness and social stigma. Let us create more awareness and pledge for a world free of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

