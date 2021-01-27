“Once Covid is over…” by now you must have found yourself using this phrase for the past eleven or so months. None of us ever could imagine that it would take so long for all of us to return to normalcy. We all have made plans, cancelled and are being hopeful again with ‘when covid is over.’ Packed concert halls, or relaxing at your favourite restaurants, the list contains things that we missed doing during this long time. But the thing about a pandemic is they tend to drag on. Even though we finally have the vaccines, life returning to normalcy may take some more time. ‘Once Covid is Over’ is the latest memes and jokes. They are funny, and damn relatable! Netizens sarcastically share reactions comparing the phrase to other events that may never arrive.

Ever since the pandemic has hit us, we came across a lot of viral memes and reactions, rightly capturing all our bittersweet emotions. But the wait to return to normalcy seems interminable. The new meme about ‘Once covid is over…’ is hurtful because it constantly reminds us of when is covid going to be over? Almost a year of stay-at-home, many have reached their breaking points to varying degrees. The memes on social media are still keeping people entertained.

The first instance of the viral meme seems to have started last week on Twitter, and eventually, now it is all over the internet. Once covid is over—the phrase has thousands of tweets and retweets. Amusing as some are, plenty of others co-opted the ‘once covid is over’ meme to document wholly relatable struggles in our everyday lives.

Check Tweets:

“once covid is over” is starting to sound like “when i meet harry styles” — dylan obriens gf (@FlNEANGEL) January 24, 2021

Desi Twitterati Feels Be Like!

"Once Covid is over" gives the same energy as parents saying dosto k sath Goa chali Jana. — Ishan (@bloodraven2112) January 27, 2021

Netizens Relate to Everyday Struggles

"once covid is over" is starting to sound like "once i fix my sleeping schedule" https://t.co/6pcOKGdXN8 — slow dancer (@ahalfemptyhuman) January 27, 2021

Could Be!

"once covid is over" is beginning to sound alot like "we'll be back in 18 months" — nat : bp edit 📌 (@HYUNJINERATIONS) January 27, 2021

Hopefully

“once covid is over” is starting to sound like “2nd or 3rd quarter of next year” — jheanne (@jheannemari) January 27, 2021

LOL

“once covid is over” is starting to sound like “when kpop fanwars finally end” — ◈ RS1 (@tiffany_rose___) January 27, 2021

BTS Army Be Like!

"once covid is over" is starting to sound more like "once taeyong makes an instagram" — liz (@BAEKSY0NG) January 27, 2021

Relatable!

“Once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “nah, I’m good” pic.twitter.com/hjs0nDaiyD — METHANOLFREAK (@methanolfreak) January 27, 2021

Hahaha

“once covid is over” is starting to sound like “robert pattinson is my bf” — ً julia ❀ stream pinned (@A24PATTINSCN) January 27, 2021

True That!

“Once covid is over” is starting to sound like “I’ll pay you back tomorrow” — Andrea Passano (@PassanoAndrea) January 27, 2021

Since Vaccine is Here

Once covid is over is going to slowly become, once I get my vaccine — Alex (@TribecAlex) January 27, 2021

Things seem bleak, and it is fair for social media users to compare the phrase to things that may never happen. But we must not lose hope! Yes, it is taking time, but soon we will be able to hug our friends, party till late night, eat at our favourite restaurants, enjoy family gatherings, festivals, important events and more.

