Paranormal or Intruder? TikTok User, Home Alone, Posts His Dance Video, Netizens Spot Something Mysterious in Background

A TikTok user's unsuspecting video of him dancing has got Twitterati talking. TikTok user Reuben (@reubix_cube) posted a video of himself dancing to Doja Cat's song Say So while he was alone at home during the quarantine, however, some internet users think there is some paranormal activity in the house. A caption posted alongside the video said: 'Lmao I'm home alone so I learned a TikTok dance. Love u Doja but what has my life come to?' However, TikTok users spotted something mysterious in the video. Netizens pointed out that someone seemed to be lurking in the background while others said that it looked sinister. Social media users said that they could spot something moving in the lounge room on the stairs leading to the next floor. Reuben can be however seen dancing unaware of what is happening in his background. Reuben has over 60,800 followers and more than 1.2 million likes on TikTok. Robbie Williams Opens Up About Ghosts, Spirits and Aliens, Says ‘Since I’ve Had Kids I Don’t See Them’.

Soon, various theories of what it could be, began to flood the social media platform. As the speculations continued Reuben posted a video saying that he was worried about what happened and had been receiving quite a lot of messages following it. However, he assured that he is safe but haven't been able to sleep. He then uploaded the video again saying that in that version, the moving figure was not visible. He shared the clip with the hashtag #paranormal. Australian Mother Claims Her Daughter’s Luvabella Doll Turned into a Demon from a Horror Movie.

Here is The Video That Has Got People Talking:

The caption on the video reads, "Hey, I'm alive and safe. Thank you o everyone who was concerned. I'm kinda stomach sick right now and I was in and out of sleep all last night. It's weird to have so much attention on me right now but I have been reading some comments and I'll address the questions later on today. It's actually probably easier if you ask the question under his post so they're easier to pick through. But it's 6 am in my corner of the world and I need to catch up on some sleep. Sorry if I worried you guys."

Here is The Video:

He also said that he wasn't sure if it was a person as the stairs were very loud and he would have heard if someone was walking down. As various claims began to pour in, Reuben assured that it was not staged. He also said that although he lived with his relatives, they were not home at the time and that there were no pets at his home. However, he said that his house was near a graveyard.