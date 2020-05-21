Pepsi Ad About COVID-19 Testing Site Near Walmart in Orlando Gets Slammed For Promoting Brand Through Coronavirus Tests

Pepsi COVID-19 testing ad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is going through a crisis with so many people dying of Coronavirus and yet no cure in sight. Almost half of the world is in lockdown for months to avoid the spread of the disease. Amid this, people really aren't keen into ads about cold drinks. A Pepsi ad meant to inform about the COVID-19 testing site in Walmart at Orlando has been slammed by netizens online. The problem is also with the brand's tagline, "That's What I Like" which has been retained on the billboard. After a Twitter user posted a picture of this ad, many others joined in to express their displeasure at this branding ad. People are not impressed with the idea of marketing in the name of raising awareness or giving information. These Vintage Ads Show How Famous Brands Have Stood The Test of Time.

Twitter user @Firr shared the picture of this Pepsi billboard, with a caption, "What absolute dystopian hell world are we living in." Twitterati seemed to be in agreement as the tweet has gone viral with over 31,000 retweets and over a lakh likes. But most of them have disliked the sponsorship and marketing of the soda drink while informing about the Walmart COVID-19 Testing Site. Someone even shared a picture of how Subway is capitalizing on the issue too, by giving free masks.

What absolute dystopian hell world are we living in. pic.twitter.com/Srnot6ZUji — Firr (@Firr) May 20, 2020

When you think of people dying of COVID, think Pepsi! I especially like them adding "That's what I like" to the bottom of the sign. — Silence (@Buried_In_Books) May 20, 2020

Everything about this is just so bad. The implied Pepsi sponsorship, the suggestion we're supposed to memorize Walmart store codes... — Simon Fox (@fawksnews) May 20, 2020

Covid-19, brought to you by Pepsi cola. — Dragoneer (@Dragoneer) May 20, 2020

Irony of a soda drink which is unhealthy itself possibly aiding in more death related to obesity than this virus sponsoring a health service is not lost on me. — Pop's Marlboro Cigarettes 🇺🇸 🇻🇳 (@vintageCRTs) May 20, 2020

Honestly amazed that any company wants their name put on an ad with a deadly virus next to it. — 🌲Million Bonobos Demand 🌲 (@otto_maddoxx) May 20, 2020

I take your Pepsi and up you a Subway! 🤦🏻‍♀️ Linking Fred PPE to purchase is surely one step worse? WTF is wrong with people? @stephens_ben pic.twitter.com/FfwhUT3sL6 — The Drew (@TheDrewakaKatie) May 20, 2020

The apocalypse has corporate sponsorship? — Martin N (@Mnick1982) May 20, 2020

The pandemic of a new generation! — 🍕🌮🦇⚾𝕡𝕚𝕫𝕫𝕒/𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕤/𝕓𝕒𝕥𝕤 (@batsdingerbonds) May 20, 2020

Following the harsh reactions, Pepsi has taken down the billboard. A spokesperson from the company said to a report it was, "an unfortunate mistake by one of our local sales associates that in trying to move with speed to get this important testing message up, did not follow proper approval protocols." Things seem to have gone too far when brands are cashing in on the pandemic. Someone even pointed out that this will arise into a trend.