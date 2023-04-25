Mumbai, April 25: Rapper Desiigner was on Monday charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated on a US flight. According to reports, Rapper Desiigner reportedly masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. The Brooklyn-born rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III was charged by the United States Attorney's Office in Minnesota. Reportedly, Rapper Desiigner was charged for his misdemeanour on the US flight.

According to a report in the TribuneIndia, Sidney Royel Selby III aka Rapper Desiigner allegedly revealed himself to many people on the flight to the US. The 25-year-old American rapper even masturbated on the plane from Tokyo to Minneapolis. Prosecutors told the court that the Desiigner allegedly masturbated before exposing himself multiple times. Desiigner Says He is Quitting Rap Following the Death of Takeoff.

The incident took place on April 17 in the first class section of a Delta flight to the US from Tokyo. Rapper Desiigner is best known for his song "Panda," which became a huge hit in 2016. After the incident on the plane, Selby was informed that his actions violated federal law. Post this, he was moved to the back of the plane and was monitored by his travel companions.

As per reports, on landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the American rapper was questioned by the FBI about his 'Indecent Exposure' incident onboard the flight. If reports are to be believed, Rapper Desiigner even apologised to the crew of the US fight before he was detained at the airport. American Rapper Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder.

Read Rapper Desiigner's Statement Here:

After news of his act went viral on social media, Rapper Desiigner issued a statement stating that he was "ashamed" of his behaviour. In his post, which has now gone viral, Selby also said that he is seeking treatment. He also said that he was canceling all his shows. "Mental health is real guys," he said.

