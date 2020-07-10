Remember the toddler besties, spotted running and hugging each other in New York City (NYC) sidewalk? Maxwell and Finnegan did not only captivated the NYC but everyone across the world, after their video giving major BFF goals went incredibly viral last year. The video resurfaced again this year following the police killing of George Floyd, that sparked important issues like racism and racial equality. Once again, Maxwell, who is Black and Finnegan, who is white, is going viral, giving an important message to the world during the pandemic. The boys were captured adorably wearing face masks, talking in their gibberish, walking hand in hand down the street has displayed the importance of wearing a mask during this time and not complaining. If Maxwell and Finnegan can do it, so can you!

Well, the two were wearing similar T-shirts as a part of a campaign that reportedly aims to raise money for From Privilege to Progress—“a national movement to desegregate the public conversation about race.” For the fashion campaign, the boys hugging photo at the NYC sidewalk is featured on the T-shirt. When the video went viral, the kids were only 2-year-old, and their innocence took over the world. And this time, not only the kids promoted their campaign, but wearing face masks and walking hand-in-hand down the street; the toddler besties gave us another important lesson. New York City Toddler 'Besties' Hugging Each Other Makes Social Media Fall for Them, Watch Adorable Video.

American basketball player, Rex Chapman shared the adorable clip of the toddler besties. The video shows the two, talking in gibberish, wearing face masks and it appears, not once were the kids uncomfortable in wearing the face masks. Maxwell and Finnegan were happily walking, holding each other’s hand and enjoying their time together.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

If Maxwell and Finnegan can wear their masks and be happy about it you can too... pic.twitter.com/cjCaXC42e7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 9, 2020

During the pandemic, many videos and photos have appeared on the internet that shows people’s unwillingness to wear face masks. But it is important during this time. It may be difficult, but if we want the pandemic to end, we will have to curb the further spread, and for that again, we will have to follow the precautions. If Maxwell and Finnegan can do it, so can all of us!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).