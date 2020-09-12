The more you watch news channels these days, the more you feel like turning off the TV. In the last few days especially, the constant coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Kangana Ranaut vs Maharashtra Government has taken funny turns! A lot of other important issues, like the growing spread of coronavirus in the country seems to have taken the backseat. Tired of watching the media trials and over-the-top coverage, a man named Kartik Sahni decided to give an obituary listing for death of media. But what's surprising is the newspaper The Hindu even carried it, without realising. Picture of this listing is now going viral and it is a reminder of the death of media, quiet literally. An inspiration of this wordplay lies in an old ad published during the 1975 emergency. Pet Cat 'Chunchu Nair' Passes Away, Internet Hearts The Family's Gesture of Obituary Ad in Newspaper.

Kartik Sahni from New Delhi gave a listing that read, "With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms ME Dia, beloved daughter of Mr EE Dom (FR) and wife of Mr T Ruth in New Delhi on September 8,2020. Mourned by friends and family." Now if you are a careful reader, it reads, the demise of Media, daughter of Mr Freedom and wife of Mr Truth. Smart play of words, right? The ad got published as is and the picture has gone viral on Twitter.

Check The Published Ad Here:

People appreciated the great work by Kartik and called it very relevant for today's time. The tweet has been liked over 4,000 times and retweeted over a thousand more. While talking to The News Minute about this idea Kartik said, "We have been living in dangerous times. The economy is falling, migrants are struggling and the health sector is in trouble and it got me to ask myself, how much worse do things have to get, for people to sit up and take note. That's what sparked it." He also mentioned that the idea came from a similar ad that was published during the 1975 emergency, which someone pointed out in the tweet comments. Emergency Declaration By Indira Gandhi: A Look Back At June 25, 1975.

Here's The Ad From Emergency Times:

Brilliant!! reminds me of this death notice in the Times of India in June 1975 It says, D'OCracy - D.E.M., beloved husband of T. Ruth, loving father of L.I. Bertie, brother of Faith, Hope, Justicia, expired on June 26. pic.twitter.com/OTjzIk1tCL — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) September 11, 2020

The above ad was a small 22-word obit which read, "O’Cracy, D.E.M., beloved husband of T. Ruth, loving father of L.I. Bertie, brother of Faith, Hope and Justicia, expired on June 26." It was the death of Democracy published on June 28, 1975, three days after the emergency was declared in the country. It was posted by a young journalist Ashok Mahadevan who was 26 years ago then. The ad soon became a talking point as more people realized the hidden meaning it carried. The police even tried to find out the mischief maker back then but could not get hold of Mahadevan.

What's clever is both the ads smartly convey the message, that is relevant for its time.

