Sometimes, we all had or still are sorrowing on the days when the world seems to be ending, skies turn grey, and one can not seem to muster the power to go out and socialize. People say "misery loves company", and who doesn't like to groan about the pain and all those unfamiliar feelings? While some people pen down their thoughts, others whine about their destructive emotions in a closed room. But you know what may be the commonality between them? The ones who deal with anxiety, heartbreak and loneliness always find a way to articulate their feelings through music. The best lyricists know how to convert sentiments into words. These songs will give you an empathetic shoulder to lean on. We have brought you five popular soul-touching Sad Christian Songs to ensure you don't feel alone. Adele 30: The Psychology of Why Sad Songs Make Us Feel Good.

1. Defender

The fantastic song "Defender" by Rita Springer is said to be based on Exodus 14:14, which says, "God will fight for you, no matter what."

2. Give Me Jesus

If you want to sit with your feelings, give a chance to Fernando Ortega's extremely soothing voice in "Give Me Jesus", which will definitely help you to connect with the almighty.

3. Maybe It's Ok

This track is from the band's 2019 album Honest, which states that sometimes it is all right to feel sad and broken.

4. Walk By Faith

If you are dealing with and trying to move on from a loved one's loss, this heartening track by Jeremy Camp is all you need to listen to.

5. Held

The track "Held" from Natalie Grant's album Awaken showcases comfort, protection, and support for those who have gone through the agony of losing a child.

Trust us on this, if you are feeling burnt out or emotionally drained about your life in general, switch to these great sad songs that will allow you to acknowledge your feelings. Make sure to add these gems to your playlist because they are the best kind of therapist for a shattered soul.

