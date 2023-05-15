Mumbai, May 15: A 12 foot crocodile that surfaced from the murky water took away a safari guide who had gone to gather water from a river for the party of visitors he was guiding. Despite the croc grabbing onto his hand as he dangled the drink containers in, Ranger Mark Montgomery was able to escape and live to tell the tale.

Shaken… it was quite rapid, according to Mark, 52. I didn't even notice anything emerge from the sea. I just had time to shout before I was in its jaws, submerged, and being carried off. Australia: Fisherman Lucky to Be Alive After Deadly Crocodile Attack in Queensland.

I was able to draw my hand back as it attacked, or else it would have had my entire arm in its jaws. I heard people screaming as it engulfed me, but I knew I was on my own even though I could hear them, he said.

I attempted to poke the animal's eyes, put my hand in his mouth to open it and scare him away as it was kicking up from the bottom to reach the surface. I also put my hand around the animal's neck, the latter added.

I was turning with the crocodile while it was rolling when it suddenly let go of my hand, allowing me to breach the surface five feet from the shore. The tour guide recounted, "I grabbed hold of a fallen tree and pulled myself over it then got out through the roots and onto the bank on the far side of the river and walked to a shallow point and crossed back."

He said that there were first responders in the camp who cleaned the wounds and called a car to transport him to the Mediclinic in Nelspruit, where three operations were performed on him.

It won't stop me from guiding, but I will be much more cautious around water and alert, Mark said in an interview with the YouTube channel Wildside Trails & Training. Crocodile Attack in Australia: Female Zookeeper Mauled by Monster Reptile at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin.

It had enormous strength, and I was really fortunate, he remarked.

