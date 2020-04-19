Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Funny Memes Are Back! Netizens Imitate Maya Sarabhai's 'Monisha Beta..' Dialogue to Make Jokes on Using Elite Language in Daily Life

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Have you spent your younger days watching Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai? And if you have been a true fan of the comic show then you'd know there are reruns of it during this lockdown, among the many other old shows that have returned to the small screens. While we all laugh on upper class-middle class conversations between Maya and Monisha's characters, they are now made into funny memes and jokes on social media. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai memes are back on social media with Maya giving advice to Monisha beta on what to call or how to refer to certain things because they sound upper class. The famous "Monisha beta..." dialogue has been transformed into many jokes on speaking the elite language. Funny Baby Yoda Memes and Jokes: From Quarantine Snacks To WFH, Hilarious Posts Featuring Our Favourite Mandalorian Character Will Make You LOL Amid Lockdown.

If you have been regularly following the show, you know it is about middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha (Rupali Ganguly) fitting into her upper-middle-class in-laws' family of Sarabhai's. Maya Sarabhai played by Ratna Pathak Shah became very popular among fans for her specifically dishing out advices to her family for being classy. The same has now become a topic of funny memes and jokes on social media. Typically "Monisha beta..." memes are trending online with people giving alternative classy terms for regular things or phrases. Recently, even the Mumbai Police Twitter account used Roshesh Sarabhai like poems to creatively spread awareness on COVID 19.

Basics of Maya Sarabhai

monisha beta, so basic bolo, abey chindi is too middle class — nirzary (@nirzary) April 16, 2020

Dating Bolo

monisha beta they’re dating bolo, unka lafda chal raha hai is too middleclass — Ashvita (@ashviita) April 15, 2020

Insomniacs, This One's For You

Monisha beta "insomniac" bolo "din mein so liye the isliye neend nhi aa rhi " is too middle class. pic.twitter.com/bVjbynH7Vf — Varun arya (@VarunAr19) April 17, 2020

Attained Peace Maya Sarabhai Level

Monisha beta all my chakras are aligned bolo, I am at peace is too middle class. pic.twitter.com/zVEwZXiRHu — Mou⁷ (@Mou_nanimous) April 18, 2020

It's Dalgona Coffee!

Monisha beta Dalgona bolte h, this "Pheeti hui coffee" is just too middle class. 🙄🙄 — Sexy but Sarcastic (@Vinnie_Arya) April 17, 2020

Burrito Bowl

monisha beta, burrito bowl bolo, yeh rajma chaval is so middle class 🙄 — Pooja Agrawal (@TellMeHowItWass) April 19, 2020

The Maya Sarabhai fever seems to be back among everyone who is catching up on the reruns. The idea is to speak in fancy or elite language in order to not sound very "middle class" as Maya calls it.