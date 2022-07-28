Have you heard of the 'She's a 10' trend that has taken over social media recently? The trend that started on TikTok has gained popularity and is being used by people widely on Twitter as well. It's just like you adore a person for how they look and get attracted at first glance, but as you discover more, you find something off and a bit weird in them. That's when the 'She's a 10 but She' meme came into being. Social media users can't stop using the viral term to come up with memes and funny tweets that are worth a glance for LOL! Scroll down to look at the comic meme template that will make you Rolling on the Floor Laughing!

While 'She's a 10' took precedence over other rankings, the trend initially began by introducing an imaginary girl with a rating of her looks between 1 to 10. If the rating was around 8 or more, the user usually highlighted the toxic or weird trait of the same fictional person. On the other hand, if a girl were rated less than 7, the user would talk about her positive features that amped up her overall ratings. Others join the trend by giving their own ratings to the same person after knowing about their traits that would improve or dunk the ratings. For instance, a tweet read, "She's a 10, but she can't park, " remarks that the imaginary girl being talked about is missing a basic trait while topping her beauty game. What made the trend engaging is that those traits could be perceived differently by different people who'd use them based on their choices and preferences. Indeed, memes and humour can take you places just as this trend! So, let's check out the meme template of the 'She's a 10 but She' trend that went viral on the internet. ‘She’s a 10 but She’ Funny Memes and Tweets Go Viral! Have a Hearty Laugh Over This New Meme Template on Internet.

‘She’s a 10 but She’ Meme Template

she’s a 10 but doesn’t condition her hair after using shampoo — tess 🤙🏼 (@tessalaneb) July 27, 2022

She’s a 10 but she’ll judge you off your zodiac sign — Nikki Contreras (@nikki_jodeci) July 27, 2022

She’s a 10 but has a gambling problem 🥰 — kayla brewer (@kbbrewer22) July 27, 2022

She’s a 10 but she disappears when she’s not ok — ♡ (@IICBRII) July 27, 2022

She’s a 10 but is on that 4am-1pm sleep schedule — Taeysha (@Taeysha5) July 27, 2022

Are you still looking for your own version of 'She's a 10 but She…'? Use the meme template we've got to present your own take on what is alarming or cringing for you! See if your date fits into 'She's a 10 but' or 'She's a 6 but'. Happy surfing!

