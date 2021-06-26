Well, if you are wondering why Shreya Ghoshal Day is trending on Twitter then you must know the actual reason behind it. We all know that Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most popular singers in India. However, the singer received a rare honour from the State of Ohio during the 2010 Summer US tour. Governor Ted Strickland declared June 26 as Shreya Ghoshal Day. Thus, today her fans are celebrating the 11th anniversary of Shreya Ghoshal Day. They are continuously pouring in wishes on Twitter and thus, Shreya Ghoshal Day is trending on the micro-blogging platform.

Even the singer took to her official Twitter handle to thanks her fans for making the day special every year.  She wrote, “Thank you for making it special every year! SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY is your day! Feel humbled.” Take a look:

We hope now you have understood that why Shreya Ghoshal Day is celebrated every year on June 26. Here's wishing the beautiful singer and her fans a very Happy Shreya Ghoshal Day!

