Well, if you are wondering why Shreya Ghoshal Day is trending on Twitter then you must know the actual reason behind it. We all know that Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most popular singers in India. However, the singer received a rare honour from the State of Ohio during the 2010 Summer US tour. Governor Ted Strickland declared June 26 as Shreya Ghoshal Day. Thus, today her fans are celebrating the 11th anniversary of Shreya Ghoshal Day. They are continuously pouring in wishes on Twitter and thus, Shreya Ghoshal Day is trending on the micro-blogging platform.

Even the singer took to her official Twitter handle to thanks her fans for making the day special every year. She wrote, “Thank you for making it special every year! SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY is your day! Feel humbled.” Take a look:

Thank you for making it special every year! SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY is your day! Feel humbled 🤗 https://t.co/w6RwWdY1Ii pic.twitter.com/ixcoEWgBiT — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) June 25, 2021

Check Out the Tweets of her Fans on Shreya Ghoshal Day:

All Time Favourite

@shreyaghoshal has been honoured by the United States state of Ohio, where Governor Ted Strickland declared 26 June 2010 as "Shreya Ghoshal Day" Her voice is so soothing 🦋✨ 𝙈𝙮 𝙛𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚❤️ 𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒚𝒂 𝑮𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒍 𝑫𝒂𝒚💙🥳#ShreyaGhoshal pic.twitter.com/UCsaGd8T4h — 𝐼𝑡'𝑠_𝐶𝑎𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑛𝑖𝑦𝑎🦋 (@Khushi_Kapil_) June 25, 2021

The Day for the Diva

Finally the day of our mellifluous DIVA @shreyaghoshal 's day has arrived 💫💗 #TeamShreya Wishes you all a HAPPY SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY te day of pure of melody to bless your ears♥️ pic.twitter.com/nBy7g3D2e5 — Shreya♥️Ishika (@ishikajana04) June 25, 2021

Sweet Shreya Ghoshal Day Wish

Shreya Ghoshal as various emojis A Twitter Thread SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY pic.twitter.com/k1PiFYFHIT — Saheli Patra #Team DEVYAAN🍼 (@SaheliPatra1) June 25, 2021

Happy Shreya Ghoshal Day

🥰 Have a Shreyacious Year Ahead SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY pic.twitter.com/2SkKQjpfZ7 — Aakash Pandiyan 🪁 (@akashpandian28) June 25, 2021

Queen Shreya

🇮🇳 : She's our Queen 🥳 🇺🇲 : In 2010, Governor Ted Strickland of the US state of Ohio declared June 26 as “Shreya Ghoshal Day”. 😎😏#ShreyaGhoshalDay #ShreyaGhoshal #HappyShreyaghoshalDay pic.twitter.com/S2Ktvs6q3F — HAPPY SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY (@Silpu_SGian) June 26, 2021

We hope now you have understood that why Shreya Ghoshal Day is celebrated every year on June 26. Here's wishing the beautiful singer and her fans a very Happy Shreya Ghoshal Day!

