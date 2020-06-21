It's the Annular Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020 today. The sun will be covered by the shadow of the moon forming an illuminated ring of fire in the sky. While it is an interesting observance, in Indian families a sutak is observed, which is said to be an inauspicious phase during an eclipse. The sutak kaal begins 12 hours prior to the eclipse so it has already started. Usually, no new meals are cooked during a solar eclipse and people even refrain from eating during the entire time of an eclipse. This same idea has now become a target of funny memes and jokes online as hungry netizens resort to jokes on the celestial observance. #SolarEclipse2020 has begun trending on Twitter and people are expressing their feelings of not getting to eat anything with funny memes and jokes. Solar Eclipse 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral With Desi Netizens Telling What Would Happen if Their Mothers Caught Them Eating During Surya Grahan!

The solar eclipse begins at 9.15 AM and goes on till 15:04 PM. The maximum point of eclipse will be at 12.10 PM, when the moon will be covering the maximum of the sun's surface. Any kind of eclipse has associated myths and superstitious beliefs around it. There are said to be negative energies around during a period of eclipse, so people are advised to stay indoors. No fresh meals are cooked. This idea has disappointed a lot of people today who are staying hungry because of the eclipse. It has resulted in funny memes and jokes online. Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time Dos and Don'ts: Here's What One Should AVOID Doing In The Inauspicious Time of Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21.

Check Funny Memes on #SolarEclipse2020:

Parents Be Like...

Hungry People Before the Eclipse

Me eating as much as I can before #SolarEclipse2020 starts pic.twitter.com/xaVa6ck4By — 𝔸𝕟𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕘𝟘ℙ (@SarcasmProMax) June 21, 2020

Indian Moms Right Now

Solar Eclipse exist Every indian mom to their family members#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/pMmcLuELjQ — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) June 21, 2020

Oops

No Breakfast Mornings

When you wake up after 9 AM and now mom denies to give u breakfast#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/y2gmnxZ24X — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) June 21, 2020

People While Eating Today

#SolarEclipse2020 *When you eat something during grahan Le you : pic.twitter.com/Imu6jdXs1L — Astha Singh (@Astha_Singh885) June 21, 2020

All Set

Samapt!

Y Mom Y

So if you are hungry right now, we hope these jokes satiate your hunger this morning. Well, there is no beating some Indian moms and their beliefs, so today its wiser if you stay hungry than face the wrath of your mom and also the sun? If you are going to observe the surya grahan we would advise you to view it with special eclipse glasses.

