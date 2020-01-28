Swachh Survekshan 2020: BMC Uses Super Mario to Urge Citizens to Vote For Mumbai in Cleanliness Survey

BMC Uses Super Mario to Urge Citizens to Vote For Mumbai in Swachh Survekshan 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter/@mybmc)

Mumbai, January 28: With just three days remaining for Swachh Survekshan 2020 to end, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has upped its campaign on social media. In its official Twitter handle, BMC has used popular Nintendo video game- Super Mario- and urged Mumbaikars to vote. In the video, Mario can be seen scoring points while giving cleanliness message such as don't litter and segregate. Swachh Survekshan League 2020: Indore is Cleanest City For Fourth Consecutive Year, Kolkata Emerges as Worst Performer.

"Don't let Mumbai die on the 8-4! Help 'one up' its level by voting in @SwachhSurvekshan at: http://bit.ly/VoteForMumbai," BMC said in a Tweet. The post was shared with #MumbaiVijayiAamhiVijayi hashtag. BMC Ties Up Canadian Firm to Clean Up Mithi River, Powai Lake.

BMC Tweet:

Swachh Survekshan 2020 is conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) covering all Indian cities between January 4 to 31. Swachh Survekshan 2020 is the fifth edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey.