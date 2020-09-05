Happy Teachers' Day 2020! Do you remember the days when you dressed up as one of your favourite teachers and took their role for a day, back in school? Or decorating the board and class for the day? Gathering flowers to give as gifts of appreciation to your teachers in college? Teachers' Day used to be a memorable day for not just teachers but even the students. On teachers' day 2020, netizens are exchanging good wishes and messages for the day. But among them are some funny memes and jokes about teachers and they will take you back to the good old days. Now as we grow up, we look back at the fond memories and reminisce them through memes and jokes today. Teachers' Day Funny Memes and Jokes: Check out Hilarious Posts That Are So Relatable That It Will Make You Take a Trip Down the Memory Lane ROFLing!

Teachers' Day in India is marked to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of India and great educationist. This day is all about honouring not just school and college teachers, but all mentors in one's life. Teaching is one of the noble professions and every teacher plays an important role in students life. There are some things typical of a teacher that we have all experienced, irrespective of which school or college we were in. These make for good memes and jokes today, be it missing homework or hating on a particular subject. On teachers' day 2020, we have got you some funny memes and jokes which will definitely bring back some fond memories. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Greeting Cards: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Messages, Instagram Captions and Twitter Posts to Wish Your Gurus.

Teachers after receiving lots of gifts & wishes from their students on teacher's day pic.twitter.com/60EL8kEzb3 — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) September 4, 2020

#TeachersDay Me trying to help my classmates in decorating the classroom* pic.twitter.com/vJHSVaykK2 — memes_WALE_bhaiya (@memenatic) September 5, 2020

My best teacher is @Google ... Whatever I want to learn.. I learn from Google Sir...#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/uf8oNXlSF0 — Gopesh Pandey (@PandayGopesh) September 5, 2020

#HappyTeachersDay When Maths teacher says : Agla period bhi main hi lunga Students: pic.twitter.com/7wb8Yh1GZs — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) September 5, 2020

We all have grown up and graduated from classes listening to, "Is this a Fish market?" Remember the good old days? We know if you are feeling like you could go back to attending the same classes again. Do share and relive the memories of your school and college days by sending across these memes on Teachers' Day.

