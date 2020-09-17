While living through the times where we repeatedly read of animal cruelty, tales of positivity and one that convey hope are much needed. This one comes in from Telangana where a home guard named Mujeeb braved his own life to rescue a stray dog that was stuck in the bushes along the overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool. A video footage shared online, show the guard standing in the front bucket of a JCB and making a rescue of the dog stuck in the bushes. The dog probably sought comfort in the bushes as the overflowing water endangered his life. The home guard stepped out of the vehicle and went into the flowing stream to get the dog out to safety. Video of his rescue operation is going viral on Twitter as people pray his courage and bless him for his good deeds. Amazon Delivery Guy Saves Old Husky Dog From Drowning in Pool, Owner Writes a Thankful Note to CEO Jeff Bezos!

The incident took place yesterday (September 16). As per locals, the dog slipped and fell into the stream. The animal somehow made it to the bushes and cried out for help. Passerby alerted the authorites and Mujeeb stepped in to help. With no means possible to reach the dog, a JCB was called in to reach the bushes. Mujeeb climbed into the bucket and reached near the bushes, when he still could not reach the dog, he stepped out to pull the dog from the thick bushes. Onlookers guided him and cheered for him when he finally managed to bring the dog to safety. Video of his heroic act is going viral on social media. California Man Risks Life To Saves His Dog Trapped Inside Burning House; Dramatic Fire Rescue Video Goes Viral.

Check The Video Here:

#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Twitterati is also cheering for Mujeeb and appreciating his efforts. Check some reactions.

Dose of Positivity

Some positivity in this ocean of negativity ....👌 — Ashutosh Shankar اشوتوش (@idelhi_1991) September 17, 2020

Blessings For Him

May god bless this wonderful homeguard💓 — Abhishek shrivastava (@b1289sabhi) September 17, 2020

God bless him — eternal optimist (@drchand389) September 17, 2020

Humanity is Alive

Humanity is still alive🙏🙏 — Vineeta Singh (@Vineeta64091951) September 17, 2020

Act of Bravery

Act of bravery... Well done — Smart onk (@naik24) September 17, 2020

This reminds us of a similar heroic act seen in the Swat floods in Bahrain recently. A man risked his own life to save a stray dog that was stuck in the heavy floodwaters here. The dog was stuck under the debris of a collapsed house and the shopkeeper managed to rescue it out. Such instances are much needed to know that humanity is still alive.

